Music Licensing, Inc. Welcomes Public Participation in Q&A Session

Naples, FL , March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a distinguished diversified holding company with interests spanning various industries, is excited to announce an opportunity for public engagement. Under the leadership of CEO Jake P. Noch, the company will be hosting a Q&A session open to all interested individuals, providing a platform to directly address inquiries to the company's leadership.

In alignment with our commitment to transparency and open dialogue with stakeholders, Music Licensing, Inc. welcomes questions from the public on a wide range of topics related to its diverse portfolio, business strategy, and industry insights. Questions can be submitted via email to Investors@promusicrights.com.

"As CEO, I understand the importance of engaging with our stakeholders and providing clarity on matters of interest," said Jake P. Noch. "This Q&A session allows us to directly address inquiries from our valued investors, partners, and the wider community."

The Q&A session aims to provide deeper insight into Music Licensing, Inc.'s operations, future plans, and its role within various industries. Select questions received will be answered by the company's leadership team and subsequently shared with the public via a press release.

"We encourage all interested parties to participate by submitting their questions," added Jake P. Noch. "We look forward to engaging with our stakeholders and providing meaningful responses that contribute to a better understanding of Music Licensing, Inc. and its diverse interests."

The deadline for submitting questions is March 28, 2024. All submissions should be sent to Investors@promusicrights.com with the subject line "Q&A Submission." Please include your name and contact information with your question.

In addition to this opportunity for engagement, Music Licensing, Inc. has achieved significant milestones. Notably, the company attained "Penny Stock Exempt" status on March 05, 2024, and the removal of the "Shell Risk" designation from our OTC Markets Group profile on March 01, 2024. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency.

Furthermore, Music Licensing, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of a royalty interest in the renowned Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic on February 22, 2024. This strategic endeavor, alongside our earlier acquisitions of royalty interests in musical works by industry luminaries such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, XXXTENTACION, and Halsey, serves to expand our portfolio and solidify our position as a prominent player in the music licensing and intellectual property domain.

In addition to these achievements, Music Licensing, Inc. reported exceptional financial performance, with stellar earnings announced on February 26, 2024. The company's sustained success is attributable to our innovative approach to music licensing and our steadfast commitment to delivering maximum value for our esteemed shareholders.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic as well as musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

