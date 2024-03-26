Cologix Teams Up with Bandwidth IG to Introduce Dark Fiber Connectivity in Silicon Valley

DENVER and Santa Clara, CA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced its partnership with Bandwidth IG to introduce dark fiber connectivity at its SV1 digital edge data center. This strategic collaboration is a significant leap forward in empowering businesses to address their high-capacity network needs with unmatched speed, reliability and scalability.

With Cologix’s SV1 data center situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, this partnership meets the escalating demand for mission-critical connectivity, driven by the surge in AI applications and interconnected IoT devices. Bandwidth IG's custom dark fiber solutions provide secure, seamless and scalable connectivity between facilities and providers.

“As the demand for dark fiber services increases, the need for more truly diverse routes has never been higher,” said Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG. “By working with Cologix, we’re delivering mission-critical dark fiber to a highly sought after data center environment. Partnerships like this are important because they not only extend more dark fiber services to Cologix, but provide interconnection across the San Francisco Bay area and beyond.”

Silicon Valley boasts one of the most coveted and competitive data center markets in the nation, maintaining a remarkably tight vacancy rate of less than two percent. With new dark fiber connectivity available in the third most active data center hub in the U.S., Cologix empowers enterprises to uplevel their data strategy in the heart of Silicon Valley. SV1 is an 84,000-square-foot facility in a secure, five-acre data center campus. As a world class interconnectivity and cloud exchange point, SV1 has more than 15 unique networks and is ISO 27001 certified and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

“Being a leader in network-neutral interconnection and edge data centers, Cologix is dedicated to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions to fuel their interconnection strategies in Silicon Valley and beyond,” said Peg Hallberg, Cologix’s Head of Product. “This collaboration signifies a milestone for the Silicon Valley data center market, delivering unprecedented high-capacity network solutions to our customers. We are excited to see the immense value this partnership brings to businesses seeking reliable, scalable and high-speed connectivity solutions."

To learn more about Bandwidth IG and how they are advancing dark fiber networks, visit https://bandwidthig.com/ .

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth IG is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategically placed, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG’s 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, new connectivity options. Bandwidth IG’s San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 310 route miles and 65 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 15 route miles and 15 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 170 route miles and 20 data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.



About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

