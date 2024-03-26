Global Dry Mix Mortar Market Projected to Reach USD 423.77 Million by 2029, Flourishing at a CAGR of 5.82%

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Mix Mortar - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dry Mix Mortar Market Rebounds with Rising Construction Activities and Technological Advancements

As the construction industry recovers from the setbacks imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global dry mix mortar market is experiencing a robust upswing. Industry analytics highlight an anticipated market growth from USD 319.36 million in 2024 to USD 423.77 million by 2029. The dry mix mortar sector is evolving at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2024-2029. This revitalization aligns with the renewed vigor of construction activities across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region.





Rising Trend in the Render Segment Spurs Market Growth



The render segment of dry mix mortar is showing significant demand due to its pivotal role in elevating building aesthetics, as well as providing vital waterproofing and fireproofing solutions. The precise blend of materials in dry mix mortar requires only water to be added on-site, leading to reduced labor costs and enhanced efficiency in the building process. With the sustainability wave pushing towards green building initiatives, dry mix mortar is harnessing innovative additives that support ecological standards while maintaining the high performance demanded by modern infrastructures.



Asia-Pacific Leads the Market, with China Dominating the Regional Consumption



Within the Asia-Pacific zone, China emerges as the dominant consumer in the dry mix mortar market due to its massive construction projects and ambitious housing goals. The country's current trajectory in residential and commercial developments is likely to maintain its market prominence in the region. Nevertheless, China's economic landscape faces challenges, such as the repercussions of the Evergrande crisis. Still, the country's aggressive push toward expanding its construction portfolio is projected to sustain the upward momentum of the dry mix mortar market.



Market Characteristics: A Fragmented Landscape with Key Industry Players



The dry mix mortar market is marked by fragmentation and the presence of several key competitors who are shaping the industry with their innovation and growth strategies. The focus on product development, strategic alliances, and an increasing inclination towards sustainable building practices are creating a competitive and dynamic market landscape.



While the construction sector moves forward in a post-pandemic era, the advances in the dry mix mortar market denote a promising horizon for the industry at large, paving the way for smarter, faster, and more efficient building methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in the United States and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Long-term Cost Effectiveness in the Construction Industry

4.1.3 Simplified Mix and Apply Operation

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Non-residential

5.1.2.1 Commercial

5.1.2.2 Infrastructure

5.1.2.3 Industrial/Institutional

5.1.2.4 Other Non-residential End-user Industries

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Plaster

5.2.2 Render

5.2.3 Tile Adhesive

5.2.4 Grout

5.2.5 Water Proofing Slurry

5.2.6 Concrete Protection and Renovation

5.2.7 Insulation and Finishing Systems

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Ardex Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 CEMEX SAB de CV

6.4.5 Colmef Monneli

6.4.6 Conmix Ltd

6.4.7 Grand Aces Ventures Inc.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Knauf Gips KG

6.4.10 Holcim

6.4.11 Laticrete International Inc.

6.4.12 MAPEI SpA

6.4.13 M&P Drymix

6.4.14 Plaxit

6.4.15 Saint-Gobain

6.4.16 Saudi Readymix

6.4.17 Saudi Vetonit Co. Ltd

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 The Ramco Cements Limited

6.4.20 UltraTech Cement Ltd

6.4.21 Wuensch Plaster



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Trend of Green Building Certifications



