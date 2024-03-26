RegEd Announces Significant Enhancements to its Market-Leading Xchange Producer Management Solution and Strategic Rebranding to Xchange iX

Raleigh, NC, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, a leader in producer management and licensing automation, today proudly unveiled its strategic rebranding of its flagship Xchange solution to Xchange iX, ushering in a transformative era for intelligent and autonomous producer management solutions which span onboarding, licensing and appointment, and credentialing within the financial services sector. This rebranding is a testament to more than two decades of relentless innovation and sustained excellence with its flagship Xchange platform, through which RegEd continues to raise the bar for a “best-in-class” standard.

The rebranding to Xchange iX—where “i” stands for "intelligent," to highlight the smart, nearly autonomous capabilities of the platform, while “X” represents the broad spectrum of producer management use cases—symbolizing more than a mere change in name. It signifies the exponential evolution of Xchange, especially in recent years, delivering unparalleled levels of operational efficiency, a seamless experience for both producers and administrators, and its ability to drive business growth for insurers, insurance brokers, broker-dealers, TPAs and other firms. This bold move reaffirms RegEd's position at the forefront of the industry, ready to meet the dynamic producer management and credentialing needs of today, while anticipating the challenges of tomorrow.

Debra Freitag, RegEd’s Chief Strategy Officer, noted: “The rebranding to Xchange iX represents a seminal moment in RegEd’s history, reflecting the company's earned authority to redefine its flagship producer management solution, signifying a profound evolution from its roots, through hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D investment, to a beacon of continued innovation.”

Key features of Xchange iX include:

Salesforce-based Producer and Agency Onboarding: Xchange iX Onboarding integrates the familiar Salesforce front-end and offers comprehensive, rule-driven capabilities that enable insurance companies to dramatically reduce the time to contract and appoint new producers. Integrated capabilities include key business metrics to enable identification of ready-to-sell agents, competitive appointments and growth opportunities.

Frictionless User Experience and Management by Exception: Xchange iX harnesses advanced automation to minimize manual tasks, offering seamless, end-to-end producer management and licensing. This spans onboarding, licensing, appointments, registration, CE tracking, course delivery, clear-to-sell status and continuous data reconciliation.

Unparalleled Efficiency to Enable Cost Savings and Drive Growth: By dramatically reducing the administrative burden on producers and licensing teams, Xchange iX enables a 50% (or greater) increase in time available for proactive, high-value projects and enhanced producer engagement, driving loyalty and business growth.

Future-Ready Design: Xchange iX is built to adapt and scale, ready to meet the forthcoming waves of industry changes. Continuous updates and expansions in business process automation and API integrations ensure that Xchange iX remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

Frank Brienzi, RegEd’s CEO, concluded “Xchange iX encapsulates RegEd's deep commitment to advancing producer management technology for the nation's premier financial services firms, embodying the intelligent automation and comprehensive management of critical use cases that are the hallmarks of the platform.”

Through Xchange iX, RegEd is not only redefining its legacy but also recommitting to a future where producer management innovation, efficiency, and client success continue to drive the financial services industry forward.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.