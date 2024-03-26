Global Telecom Towers Market Projected to Reach $32.75 Billion by 2029 with Continued Expansion into 5G Infrastructure

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Towers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecom Towers Market Driven by the Rise of 5G and Network Infrastructure Investment

The Telecom Towers Market size, fueled by the implementation of 5G technology and increased demand for advanced network infrastructure, is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 32.75 billion by the end of 2029. Growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.84% over the forecast period (2024-2029), the market is responding to the burgeoning need for denser infrastructure that 5G technology necessitates.





Advancements in Mobile Connectivity Catalyzing Market Growth



Key factors contributing to the significant growth of the Telecom Towers Market include the expansion of LTE and LTE-A networks, the surge in connected devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution. The rise of operator-owned tower models and third-party management companies has further transformed the market landscape, presenting new opportunities for scalability and partnerships in the telecommunications sector.



Environmental and Economic Factors Influencing Market Dynamics



While the Telecom Towers Market continues to show strong growth potential, environmental impacts such as concerns about radiation from mobile towers present challenges that the industry is addressing. Economically, the industry's expansion aligns with increased global internet usage, spurred further by the COVID-19 pandemic's emphasis on remote working and digital connectivity.



North America Poised to Command Significant Market Share

North America is expected to hold a substantial share within the Telecom Towers Market, with the United States leading the charge thanks to the strategic alliances, extensive rollout plans, and government-supported initiatives aimed at bridging connectivity gaps. Canadian territories are likewise witnessing major investments that aim to augment wireless service accessibility and the deployment of state-of-the-art network technologies.



Competitive Landscape and Strategic Collaborations Shaping the Industry

The Telecom Towers Market exhibits a moderately high intensity of competition, with a few major players dominating the industry. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and long-term agreements, such as American Tower Corporation's investment in ATC Africa and T-Mobile US's partnership with Crown Castle, underscore the dynamic expansionism and innovation that characterize the industry's ongoing evolution.



The consistent growth of the Telecom Towers Market underlines its critical role in providing the necessary infrastructure for evolving communication technologies and the eventual transition into a more connected and digitized global economy.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Connecting/Improving Connectivity to Rural Areas

5.1.2 Improving and Catering to Increasing Data Needs

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Environmental Concerns about Power Supply Systems to Towers

5.2.2 Tower-sharing between Telecom Companies



6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6.1 Discussed Key Trends In Telecom Industry - Infrastructure Sharing (Active And Passive)



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Fuel Type

7.1.1 Renewable

7.1.2 Non-renewable

7.2 By Type of Tower

7.2.1 Lattice Tower

7.2.2 Guyed Tower

7.2.3 Monopole Towers

7.2.4 Stealth Towers

7.3 By Installation

7.3.1 Rooftop

7.3.2 Ground-based

7.4 By Ownership

7.4.1 Operator-owned

7.4.2 Joint Venture

7.4.3 Private-owned

7.4.4 MNO Captive

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States

7.5.1.2 Canada

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 United Kingdom

7.5.2.2 Germany

7.5.2.3 France

7.5.2.4 Italy

7.5.2.5 Spain

7.5.2.6 Netherlands

7.5.2.7 Sweden

7.5.2.8 Switzerland

7.5.2.9 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China

7.5.3.2 India

7.5.3.3 Japan

7.5.3.4 South Korea

7.5.3.5 Indonesia

7.5.3.6 Vietnam

7.5.3.7 Malaysia

7.5.3.8 Philippines

7.5.3.9 Australia & New Zealand

7.5.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 Latin America

7.5.4.1 Brazil

7.5.4.2 Mexico

7.5.4.3 Argentina

7.5.4.4 Central America

7.5.4.5 Columbia

7.5.4.6 Rest of Latin America

7.5.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.2 Egypt

7.5.5.3 Algeria

7.5.5.4 Nigeria

7.5.5.5 South Africa

7.5.5.6 Tanzania

7.5.5.7 Morocco

7.5.5.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 American Tower Corporation

8.1.2 Helios Towers Africa

8.1.3 Indus Towers Limited (Bharti Infratel)

8.1.4 China Tower Corporation

8.1.5 SBA Communications Corporation

8.1.6 AT&T Inc.

8.1.7 Crown Castle International Corporation

8.1.8 T-Mobile USA Inc.

8.1.9 GTL Infrastructure Limited

8.1.10 IHS Towers (IHS Holding Limited)

8.1.11 Tawal Com SA

8.1.12 CellnexTelecom

8.1.13 Deutsche Funkturm

8.1.14 First Tower Company

8.1.15 Orange

8.1.16 Telenor ASA

8.1.17 Zong Pakistan

8.1.18 Telkom Indonesia

8.1.19 Telxius Telecom SA

8.1.20 Telesites SAB de CV

8.1.21 Grup TorreSur



9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



