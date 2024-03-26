UMortgage Midwest Launches Journey to Create More Accessible Homeownership Opportunities For Midwestern Homebuyers

CINCINNATI, OHIO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMortgage—a national mortgage company that’s creating life-changing opportunities through homeownership—is proud to announce that its Ohio and northern Kentucky-based branches, UMortgage Cincinnati and Ohio Valley Mortgage, have joined forces to form UMortgage Midwest.

Led by Branch Managers, Ravi Patel and Justin Allen, UMortgage Midwest boasts a team of 20 experienced Loan Originators serving homebuyers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond. By merging, UMortgage Midwest will align in its strategy to better serve homebuyers and real estate professionals throughout the midwest.

“I’m really excited to continue to serve agents and homebuyers to make the homebuying process as a whole more accessible and streamlined,” said Patel. “By combining forces, we have an excellent team of experienced Loan Originators who are eager to help enrich the lives of those in our community through the power of homeownership.”

In 2023, the Loan Originators who make up UMortgage Midwest served nearly 600 families throughout the tri-state area. With a unified approach to the way it serves its buyers and partners, UMortgage Midwest is eager to help create more life-changing opportunities through homeownership for local homebuyers.

As a whole, UMortgage is coming off its second consecutive year of +100% year-over-year growth and is trending towards doubling its total production again in 2024. The innovative mortgage platform has bested its previous record for locked loan volume three times so far this year, most recently the week of March 6th, and has recorded a 32% increase in families served year-over-year through the first two months of the year.

The UMortgage platform is growing at a rapid pace by leading with value and empowering its homebuyers with financial literacy. If you’re interested in learning more about UMortgage’s and UMortgage Midwest’s mission to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership, please visit www.umortgage.com.

