Hemato-Oncology Testing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9.78 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemato-oncology testing market size is calculated at USD 3.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 8.41 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Insight Highlights:

Service offerings currently hold the leading position, accounting for a significant 58% market share in 2023.

Leukemia, a type of blood cancer, remains the most prevalent target, capturing a 40% market share in 2023.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) technology reigns supreme in the testing methods, holding a commanding 45% share in 2023 due to its accuracy and efficiency.



In 2024, non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) comprised about 4% of all US cancers, with an estimated 80,620 new cases and 20,140 deaths. Early diagnosis and effective treatments have decreased NHL incidence and mortality rates.

Hemtao oncology is a medical specialty that diagnoses, treats, and manages cancers and blood disorders. Hemato oncology doctors are specially trained to handle various conditions related to blood cancers (like leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma) and other types of cancers. They use treatments such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation to help patients. This field requires a good understanding of how cancer and blood disorders work, and hemato oncology often works closely with other specialists to provide the best care possible for patients.

It's super important to catch cancers and blood disorders early for many reasons. First, we can start treatment sooner when we find them early, which usually leads to better outcomes. Sometimes, we can even cure the cancer if we catch it early enough. When cancer is caught early, it's less likely to spread to other parts of the body, which makes treatment more accessible and lowers the chances of bad stuff happening. Early treatment also helps people feel better faster and improves their overall quality of life. If we don't treat blood disorders quickly, they can cause all sorts of problems like anemia or bleeding issues that mess with daily life. Another significant benefit of catching these things early is that it opens up more options for treatment. Some treatments work better in the early stages, so the sooner we see it, the more choices we have. And let's not forget about the money side of things – treating these conditions early can save a lot of money in the long run by avoiding extensive, expensive treatments or hospital stays down the road. So yeah, catching cancers and blood disorders early is a huge deal.

When more people need treatments for cancers and blood disorders, the market for stuff related to hematology gets bigger, too. Big drug companies spend money on new drugs and medicines that work better. Other medical tool companies are also trying to create better machines to find and monitor these problems early. And because more people need help, doctors who know much about hemato oncology get busier. They're in demand for things like talking to patients, doing tests, and giving treatments. So, as more people need help with these conditions, everyone involved in treating them gets busier, too.

More People are Getting Hemo-oncological Cases Nowadays

The rising prevalence of cancer, including Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), is mainly due to various factors like people getting older, changes in lifestyle, and exposure to certain things in the environment. As people live longer, their chances of developing cancers, including lymphomas, increase. Lifestyle factors like smoking, unhealthy diets, and lack of exercise also contribute to the risk. Environmental factors such as pollution and exposure to chemicals can play a role, too.

For Hodgkin lymphoma, while it's not as common as some other cancers, its prevalence is still affected by these factors. It mainly affects young adults and older people.

In 2020, according to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 223,512 people were living with Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States. Every year, about 2.5 out of every 100,000 men and women are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, and about 0.3 out of every 100,000 men and women die from it. These numbers were adjusted for age based on cases and deaths from 2016 to 2020.



Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, on the other hand, is more common and can affect people of all ages, including children. Both types of lymphoma are becoming more widespread globally.

For instance,

In 2024, the American Cancer Society reported that non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a relatively common type of cancer in the United States, accounting for around 4% of all cancers. They estimate that approximately 80,620 individuals (44,590 men and 36,030 women), including both adults and children, will receive a diagnosis of NHL this year. Unfortunately, about 20,140 people (11,780 men and 8,360 women) are expected to lose their lives to this cancer. However, thanks to early detection and effective treatment plans, the number of people diagnosed with NHL and the number of deaths from it are decreasing.



This increasing prevalence means a growing need for specialized services and treatments in Hematology-Oncology. More people seek help for symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options related to lymphomas.

For instance,

In March 2023, Royalty Pharma plc said they would give $7.5 million to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. They want to help make sure everyone with blood cancer gets fair access to testing and treatment, no matter who they are or where they live.



This demand drives the development of better drugs, therapies, and diagnostic tools specifically customized for these conditions. It also means healthcare providers in hemato oncology are busier, as they work to meet the needs of more patients affected by lymphomas. So, as cancer rates rise, especially for lymphomas like Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin, the demand for hemato oncology services continues to grow.

Early Diagnosis Possible By PCR Technique

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is used in hemato oncology to help diagnose cancers and blood disorders early. It makes copies of a tiny bit of DNA from a patient's cells, which can help detect genetic abnormalities associated with these conditions.

Here's how it works: First, scientists take a small sample of the patient's blood or tissue. Then, they use special chemicals and a PCR machine to amplify or make many copies of specific DNA sequences found in the sample. If any cancer-related genetic changes are present, PCR can detect them even when there are just a few cancer cells in the sample.

PCR is crucial in diagnosing blood cancers by identifying specific bone marrow and blood cell biomarkers. These tests are susceptible, enabling the detection of cancer cells that might not be noticeable using other techniques like FISH. PCR's high efficiency ensures accurate identification of blood cancer cells, aiding in early diagnosis and treatment planning.

For instance,

In 2023, scientists utilized quantitative RT-PCR to track specific markers linked to diseases after treatment. This method changed how we assessed the effectiveness of treatments and predicted future outcomes. It was especially helpful in monitoring ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) by examining T-cell receptors and immunoglobulin genes. Knowing the remaining disease burden after treatment aided doctors in planning subsequent steps and provided better prognostic information for the patient's future outcomes.

This technique is susceptible and can identify genetic mutations associated with various cancers and blood disorders. By detecting these abnormalities early, doctors can start treatment sooner, which may lead to better patient outcomes. PCR is a valuable tool for early diagnosis and monitoring hemo-oncology conditions, helping patients receive timely and appropriate care.

Complexity of Testing

Hemato oncology tests are sophisticated and require specialized knowledge and equipment. These tests analyze blood cells or genetic material to detect cancer or blood disorders. Smaller healthcare facilities or regions with limited resources may need more high-tech machines and trained personnel to perform these tests accurately. As a result, patients in these areas may face challenges in accessing timely and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Addressing this issue is crucial to ensure equitable healthcare access and improve patient outcomes. Efforts to provide training, resources, and support to smaller healthcare facilities can bridge this gap and ensure that all patients, regardless of location or resources, receive quality hemato oncology care. This includes investing in infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and implementing telemedicine solutions to enhance access to specialized expertise and testing services.

Geographical Landscape

The landscape for hemato-oncology in North America encompasses many factors, including the prevalence of hemato-oncology, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, which are significant health concerns in North America. The region has a relatively high incidence rate compared to other parts of the world, with variations across different states and provinces.

For instance,

The Canadian Cancer Statistics report provided the most recent data on the impact of cancer in Canada. It estimated that approximately 2 out of every 5 Canadians had developed cancer at some point in their lives, and about 1 out of every 4 Canadians had passed away from cancer. In 2021, it was expected that around 229,200 Canadians had been diagnosed with cancer, and about 84,600 people had lost their lives to it.



Several organizations are undertaking efforts to improve care for blood cancer, which is anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

For instance,

On November 1, 2023, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a funder of blood cancer research, announced that it had allocated $65 million to 78 research teams across seven countries. This increased their overall funding for academic research to over $240 million. These grants supported nearly 300 leading scientists affiliated with renowned cancer centers such as Dana-Farber, MD Anderson, and St. Jude's.



The Asia-Pacific region is home to a significant portion of the world's population, including countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. With a large and aging population, the region faces increasing cancer incidence rates, including hematologic malignancies. The prevalence of hematologic cancers differs across countries within the Asia-Pacific region. For example, certain types of leukemia and lymphoma are more common in some Asian populations compared to Western populations. Environmental factors, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle differences contribute to these variations.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the hemato-oncology testing market provides information about each company participating. This includes their background, financial performance, revenue, growth potential, investment in developing new tests, efforts to enter new markets, global presence, manufacturing locations and capacity, strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product range, areas of expertise, and market dominance in various applications.

Recent Developments

In 2021, QIAGEN N.V. from Germany and Denovo Biopharma LLC from the U.S. worked together to create a blood test that helps doctors treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a common type of cancer.

Illumina, Inc. from the U.S. bought GRAIL, another U.S. company. Additionally, QIAGEN worked with DeNovo to develop a blood test for treating DLBCL. In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. from the U.S. and First Genetics JCS from Russia teamed up with First Genetics to sell genetic tests in Russia.



Market Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Abbott

EntroGen, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Market Segment

By Offerings

Services

Assay Kits

By Cancer Type

Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Other Leukemia

Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Hodgkin Lymphoma Other Cancers



By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Cytogenetics (Karyotyping, FISH)

Other Technologies



By End User

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



