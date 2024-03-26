Global Performance Elastomer Market is expected to reach US$ 41 billion by 2034, advancing at a 7.6% CAGR. FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The performance elastomer market is estimated to be worth US$ 19.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 41 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%.



The automotive industry's increasing focus on fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and electric vehicle adoption is driving the demand for performance elastomers in applications such as seals, gaskets, hoses, and engine mounts.

Performance elastomers find extensive use in the oil and gas sector, where they play crucial roles in various downhole equipment, seals, packers, and drilling components. These elastomers are designed to endure extreme operating conditions, such as high pressures, temperatures, and exposure to chemicals, ensuring the reliability and safety of operations.

The healthcare industry represents a promising avenue for the performance elastomer market. They are utilized across a spectrum of applications within medical devices, equipment, and pharmaceutical packaging. Offering attributes like biocompatibility, resistance to sterilization processes, and chemical inertness, performance elastomers effectively meet the stringent standards of the healthcare sector.

Ongoing advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies are leading to the development of innovative elastomer formulations with enhanced properties such as improved temperature resistance, chemical compatibility, and durability.

Digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics are increasingly being integrated into elastomer manufacturing processes to improve efficiency, quality control, and predictive maintenance, enhancing overall competitiveness.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the performance elastomer market expanded at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Based on type, the nitrile-based elastomer segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The performance elastomer demand in South Korea is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2034.

In the United States, the performance elastomer industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2034.

The performance elastomer market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.2% during 2034.

“The performance elastomer market is being propelled by increasing demand from the automotive industry and the rising adoption in the oil & gas sector,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

In the dynamic landscape of the performance elastomer market, companies actively compete for market share by prioritizing innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Collaborative efforts, strategic partnerships, and ongoing investments in research and development serve as pivotal factors driving competitiveness in this ever-changing industry.

Solvay is a leading supplier of specialty polymers and elastomers, offering products such as fluoroelastomers (e.g., Tecnoflon®), perfluoroelastomers (e.g., Kalrez®), and high-performance thermoplastic elastomers (e.g., Hyflon®). Their elastomers are used in the automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor industries.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. is a diversified global conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including chemicals and materials. They are involved in the production and distribution of synthetic rubber and elastomers for automotive, construction, and industrial applications.

Dow Corning Corporation is known for its silicone-based elastomers and sealants. They offer a wide range of silicone elastomers, including high-temperature vulcanized (HTV) rubbers, room-temperature vulcanized (RTV) rubbers, and liquid silicone rubbers (LSR), used in automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries.





Key Players in the Performance Elastomer Market

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Arlanxeo

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

Solvay S.A.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Dow Corning Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

JSR Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global performance elastomer market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand opportunities in the performance elastomer industry, the industry is segmented based on type (Nitrile-Based Elastomers, Fluoroelastomers, Silicone Elastomers, Others) by application (Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

