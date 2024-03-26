AMERICAN WRITERS MUSEUM AND CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCE FULL SCHEDULE FOR SECOND AMERICAN WRITERS FESTIVAL ON MAY 19

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Writers Festival is pleased to announce the complete programming schedule for its highly anticipated second iteration, set to take place on Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, the Festival is co-presented by the American Writers Museum (AWM) and Chicago Public Library (CPL), and will be held at the historic Harold Washington Library Center, located at 400 S. State St. The event, sponsored by the Poetry Foundation, Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, Jane Irwin (Lead Sponsors), Zibby Media (Partner Sponsor), and several generous individuals, will feature an array of bestselling and award-winning authors such as Marie Arana, Jabari Asim, Mark Bowden, Nicole Chung, Paul Hendrickson, Claire Legrand, Lydia Millet, Sara Paretsky, Jessica Shattuck, and Renée Watson who will engage in insightful discussions about the craft and practice of writing. The Festival programs are free and open to the public. To view the complete schedule, click here .





The American Writers Festival aims to transcend the boundaries of a traditional book festival, showcasing the immense contributions made by writers of all genres and styles to American history, culture, and daily life. With five stages hosting a diverse range of panels, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into various topics including: Writing Love Stories, Writing Other Worlds, Writing Memoir, Novelizing True Stories, Writing About Writers, Writing Games, Writing Jazz, and more.





The Partner Stage will feature exclusive content from esteemed American literary institutions such as the American Library Association, The Newberry Library, the Poetry Foundation, and the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame.





Building upon the resounding success of the 2022 American Writers Festival , which attracted thousands of attendees to the Chicago Cultural Center and the American Writers Museum, this year's event promises to be even more exceptional.





"We are delighted to partner with the Chicago Public Library to bring back the American Writers Festival, a literary celebration that truly reflects the essence of America through its diverse and talented writers," said Carey Cranston, President of the American Writers Museum.





“Writers are so vital as they offer knowledge and wisdom that allow us all to experience their perspective through the power of their words,” said Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown. “Partnering with the American Writers Museum, we are excited to uplift writers and amplify their voices collectively.”





Festival-goers will have the opportunity to explore their own creativity through writing workshops, literary crafts, and more, at the Library's Winter Garden. Additionally, the Seminary Co-op bookstore will be on-site, offering attendees the chance to purchase books by the participating authors.





To further enhance the festival experience, the American Writers Museum will be waiving museum admission fees on Sunday, May 19, as part of its initiative to grant free access every third Sunday of the month in 2024.





For the complete event schedule and further details, please visit the American Writers Festival website .





ABOUT THE AMERICAN WRITERS MUSEUM

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to excite audiences about the impact of American writers - past, present and future - in shaping our collective histories, cultures, identities, and daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $16 for adults, $10 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. To inquire about discounted rates for groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/visit/groups/ or call 312-374-8765. Museum hours are Thursday—Monday, 10 AM—5 PM. For more information visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790. Follow AWM on Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

Since 1873, Chicago Public Library (CPL) has encouraged lifelong learning by welcoming all people and offering equal access to information, entertainment, and knowledge through innovative services, programs, and technology. Through its 81 locations, the Library provides free access to a rich collection of materials, both physical and digital, and presents the highest quality author discussions, exhibits, and programs for children, teens, and adults. For more information, please call (312) 747-4300 or visit chipublib.org. To follow CPL on social media, visit us on X (@chipublib), Facebook (Chicago Public Library), or Instagram (@chicagopubliclibrary).





