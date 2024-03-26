Siding Market Growth Overview 2024-2028: Increasing Construction Activities To Boost Market Demand As Per The Business Research Company's Siding Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Siding Global Market Report 2024, the siding market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. From $93.88 billion in 2023, the siding market is poised to reach $98.62 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.



Steady Growth Driven by Multiple Factors

The siding market is forecasted to see steady growth, reaching $119.58 billion by 2028, attributed to various factors. Energy-efficient building codes, smart siding materials, and the demand for impact-resistant options contribute to market expansion. Additionally, customization needs, urbanization, and aging infrastructure drive demand for siding products.

Learn More In-Depth On The Siding Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/siding-global-market-report

Increasing Construction Activities Boost Market Demand

Growing construction activities worldwide fuel the demand for siding materials. Residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects require siding solutions for exteriors. Notably, statistics from organizations like the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited highlight the surge in construction spending, driving market growth.

Key Trend: Integration of Poly-Ash Material

A notable trend in the siding market is the integration of poly-ash material, offering enhanced stability and durability. Companies like Westlake Royal Building Products are introducing innovative siding products, such as TruExterior 5/8” Lap Siding, composed of poly-ash. This material ensures dimensional stability and resistance against environmental factors, catering to evolving consumer needs.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The siding market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete And Stone, Brick, Wood, Other Materials

2) By Application: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance

3) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Offices, Other End-Users

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Siding Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6669&type=smp

Vinyl dominates the material segment, while North America leads in regional market share. Asia-Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be the fastest-growing regions, reflecting increasing construction activities and adoption of siding solutions.

The siding market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by factors like increasing construction activities, demand for energy-efficient solutions, and innovative product offerings. With the integration of advanced materials and customization options, the siding market is poised for continued expansion, catering to the evolving needs of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects globally.

Siding Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the siding market size, siding market segments, siding market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-chemicals-global-market-report

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buildings-construction-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.







