Rush Truck Centers launches special sweepstakes for the chance to win the final Peterbilt Model 389 ever produced; proceeds to benefit Wounded Warrior Project

SAN ANTONIO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, in conjunction with Rush Enterprises Foundation, today announced a special sweepstakes benefiting Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), for the chance to win the last and only 2025 Peterbilt Model 389X ever produced.



Rush Truck Centers and Rush Enterprises Foundation are proud to stand alongside WWP to honor and empower America’s injured veterans and are encouraging others to support this organization as well. Now through September 15, 2024, Rush Truck Centers encourages those eligible to visit winthelast389.com where they can make a minimum $50 donation to WWP and enter for the chance to win the last Peterbilt Model 389X ever produced.* Proceeds will benefit WWP.

“There is no greater honor than serving those who have served, and we are immensely proud to support Wounded Warrior Project and its free, life-changing programs and services for America’s heroes and their families,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “In addition to supporting this worthy organization, this sweepstakes also pays tribute to our longstanding partnership with Peterbilt and the legacy of the Model 389, giving the winner an iconic piece of Peterbilt history,” said Rush.



Rush Truck Centers secured the final Model 389 with a winning bid of $1.5 million in an auction hosted by Peterbilt and attended by its dealer body at the 2023 Peterbilt dealer meeting. Peterbilt and Rush Truck Centers will donate the full amount of the winning bid to two additional charitable organizations: Truckers Against Trafficking and Wreaths Across America. Peterbilt will contribute the full retail price of the truck – $250,000 and Rush Truck Centers will contribute the remaining $1,250,000 evenly between the two organizations.



“It is a privilege to support Truckers Against Trafficking in their important work combatting human trafficking, and Wreaths Across America, to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. These two organizations are directly impacting lives across the country, and their missions align with Rush Enterprises’ core values,” Rush added.



The Model 389X embodies the history of trucking with its traditional styling and stunning display of chrome and class. This one-of-a-kind Peterbilt Model 389X has been customized to match the paint scheme of the 1965 Peterbilt Model 358 proudly displayed at Rush Truck Centers’ headquarters which commemorates the year the company was founded.



“Peterbilt creates purpose-built vehicles that stand the test of time. Since 2007, we’ve built over 100,000 Model 389s, an icon of the trucking industry. On December 22, 2023, we produced the last Model 389,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “That was the end of the production era, but today is the start of an era that extends the purpose of the Model 389 to support change in the lives of over 1 million veterans, caregivers and family members. Peterbilt is proud to support and employ veterans, and we are even prouder that the donations for the last Model 389, which was ordered with the exclusive 389X package, will help bring independence back to our nation’s most severely wounded veterans. I thank all veterans and all the Peterbilt customers, fans and enthusiasts! It’s the dawn of a new era,” Skoog added.

“We’re grateful to Rush Enterprises, the Peterbilt community and generous Americans for supporting Wounded Warrior Project through this sweepstakes,” said Wally Edwards, WWP director of corporate partnerships. “This support helps Wounded Warrior Project provide free, life-changing services and programs to warriors and their families in mental health, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care and policy advocacy. Together, we can transform the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed and engaged in our communities,” Edwards said.

*No donation required to enter or win; see winthelast389.com for details and complete rules.



About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 22 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit rushtruckcenters.com and rushenterprises.com, on X @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.



About Peterbilt Motors Company

Peterbilt Motors Company is recognized as the “Class” of the industry. With a complete lineup of diesel, natural gas and electric vehicles, Peterbilt has earned a global reputation for superior engineering, quality and craftsmanship. Peterbilt is Driving Uptime Every Day through innovative aftermarket services and advanced technology solutions delivered through its 425+ dealer locations in North America. Visit https://www.peterbilt.com/ for more information. Peterbilt is a PACCAR Company, traded publicly on the NASDAQ as PCAR.



About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4131ca2-c8b8-4b35-bf25-2c293687fce4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ed73eef-eaa6-4a3d-b4ac-4cd0f4e56fc1