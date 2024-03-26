Royale®, a Trusted Canadian Tissue Brand for Over 60 Years, Launches A New Premium Diaper

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians have trusted Royale tissue products for over 60 years and now the brand welcomes a new member to its family, baby diapers.



“We’re excited to launch our premium quality, Canadian-made diaper,” said Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Consumer Products, who manufactures Royale diapers. “Our customers appreciate the quality and softness of Royale tissue products. We’re proud to offer a new diaper choice to parents from a brand they trust, one that delivers dryness and comfort.”

The baby diapers, from newborn to size seven, will be available starting in late May in Walmart locations across Canada. The diaper has up to 12-hour leak protection day or night and a

cloth-like feel. The outer layer is ultra soft and breathable to keep babies comfortable.

The diapers include wetness indicator strips that change colour when it’s time to change the baby.

Royale diapers are hypoallergenic and free from chlorine bleaching and fragrances, so they’re kind to baby’s delicate skin. Packages include creative explorer illustrations of babies on trains, submarines, planes, Zambonis, and more.

“We’re proud to be the only Canadian manufacturer of diapers and a trusted tissue brand,” said Robert Irving. “We are confident Canadian parents will grow to appreciate this new high quality Royale diaper.”

For information visit royale.ca/diapers.

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for 60 years. Royale offers a full line of household paper products including bathroom tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, and napkins.

Royale is made by a proud Canadian company.

About Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products is one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Irving Consumer Products companies include Irving Tissue and Irving Personal Care. Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. Irving Personal Care is the only manufacturer of baby diapers and training pants in Canada. Using state-of-the-art equipment and technology, they produce premium quality Royale diapers for Canadians and private label products for major North American customers.