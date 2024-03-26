Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market to Soar to USD 23.29 Billion by 2029, Reveals Latest Industry Analysis

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macular Degeneration Treatment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2021 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth Trajectory of the Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

The latest industry report indicates that the global market for macular degeneration treatment is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating the market will expand to USD 23.29 billion by the year 2029, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.51% from 2024 to 2029. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of retinal disorders, an aging global population, and intensified research and development efforts in the field.

Impact of COVID-19 and Subsequent Recovery on the Market



The COVID-19 pandemic impacted various sectors, including macular degeneration treatment services. A noted downturn in clinic visits and treatments received highlighted the pandemic's significant disruption to ophthalmological care. However, with the advent of vaccination programs and the lifting of restrictions, the market has been recuperating and adopting new strategies for continued care delivery.

Drivers and Constraints in the Macular Degeneration Treatment Sector



The increasing incidence of retinal disorders is a driving force behind the macular degeneration treatment market's expansion. With the augury of a growing geriatric population at risk for age-related macular degeneration and other retinal ailments, demand for treatment options is upsurging. Simultaneously, vigorous research and development, exemplified by recent clinical trials, is propelling advancements in treatment methodologies, offering hope for better patient outcomes. Conversely, the macular degeneration treatment market's trajectory is challenged by factors such as the prevalent use of off-label drugs and a lack of widespread awareness about the disease, which may hinder market growth.

Segment Insights and Regional Dominance



The wet form of age-related macular degeneration, characterized by the abnormal growth of blood vessels under the retina, dominates the market share. This is largely due to the increasing elderly population, which is most at risk from this condition, alongside breakthrough studies and treatment innovations. In particular, North America leads the market with a robust infrastructure, key market players, and proactive government initiatives that support continued research and product development.

Future Prospects and Market Players



Looking ahead, the expectation of sustained growth within the North American region, and indeed globally, signals a dynamic industry prepared to address the challenges of macular degeneration through innovation and strategic market endeavors. Prominent players operating within the market are playing a pivotal role in shaping the competitive landscape through strategic initiatives, product launches, and a consistent focus on research and development. As the industry navigates through the implications of an aging population and technological advancements, the macular degeneration treatment market stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of health and well-being in the face of chronic and life-altering conditions.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Panoptica

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Bayer AG

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Ocugen Inc.

Clover Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics

MeiraGTx

Oxurion

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Retinal Disorders

4.2.2 Upsurge in the Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Increase in Research and Development Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Off-label Drugs

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding AMD

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Value By Size - USD Million)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

5.1.2 Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

5.2 By Stage of Disease

5.2.1 Early-stage AMD

5.2.2 Intermediate AMD

5.2.3 Late-stage AMD

5.3 By Treatment Type

5.3.1 Drug

5.3.1.1 Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor

5.3.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.3.1.3 Other Drugs

5.3.2 Devices

5.3.2.1 Glasses

5.3.2.2 Contact Lenses

5.3.2.3 Other Devices

5.3.3 Surgery

5.3.3.1 Laser Surgery

5.3.3.2 Other Surgeries

5.4 By Route of Administration

5.4.1 Intravenous Route

5.4.2 Intravitreal Route

5.5 By Sales Channel

5.5.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.3 Other Sales Channels

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.4 Panoptica

6.1.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.6 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.7 Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc.

6.1.8 REGENXBIO Inc.

6.1.9 Bayer AG

6.1.10 Lineage Cell Therapeutics

6.1.11 Ocugen Inc.

6.1.12 Clover Therapeutics

6.1.13 ONL Therapeutics

6.1.14 MeiraGTx

6.1.15 Oxurion



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

