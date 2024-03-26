European Household Coffee Machine Market Outlook 2024-2029 Featuring Profiles of Nestle, Luigi Lavazza, JAB, Paulig, and More

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Household Coffee Machine - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Household Coffee Machine Market is estimated at USD 5.19 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of greater than 3.45% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



As per the European vending and coffee service association, there are four million vending machines in Europe, with 2.5 million dispensing hot drinks as a table or freestanding coffee machines. 80% of the total machines are in workplaces, and it was found that there were 180 European for every vending machine. The coffee industry employs more than 85000 people in around 10000 companies. The total annual turnover is 16 million euros.



With the advent of COVID and continuous lockdowns, the coffee Industry went from 133.66 bn dollars USD in 2018 to 130- and 108.27-billion-dollar USD in 2019,20. As covid restrictions are relaxed, the revenue of the coffee industry has started to increase for the European market and is expected to increase continuously in the future.



As Europe is a developed nation, it was able to contain Covid spread effectively; with efforts being made towards the opening of the economy resulting in increased human activities, coffee consumption will be observing an increase in the future, creating a positive impact for coffee machine market in Europe.



Coffee consumption dominating in European countries helping driving the Coffee Machine market



With America dominating the coffee market in terms of revenue and country wise United Nations stands first, followed by Japan, Brazil, and Canada, and the country of central Europe, standing in the fifth position (Germany) with revenue from the coffee industry at 24500 million USD. The continuous decline in revenue share at home is observed with an increase in out-of-home revenue share.



In a Nordic region, with a cool climate, higher than average coffee quality and low price makes them consume more coffee per capita than any other part of Europe. With per capita consumption equivalent to 9-12 kg of green coffee. With market consolidation, there is little room for newcomers. Nordic countries import all their soluble coffee, with Nestle holding an average of 2/3 of the market share. Northern European countries have been stagnant in their consumption despite low prices. Germany has observed a decline in consumption due to reduced consumption of standard commercial coffee. Netherlands and Baston dominating the coffee market, are losing their share at a rate of 1% annually over the last five years. Southern Europe shows a positive consumption trend with Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece.



Coffee variety, firms leading in European coffee machine market with their increasing market share



Coffee prepared from roasted coffee beans represents one of the key industries in several developing countries in the equatorial region, such as Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Indonesia. Two common varieties of coffee grown in Europe are Arabica and Robusta. Green coffee is observing increasing popularity in Europe because of its health benefit in reducing fat levels; it is mostly imported from developing nations, and Italy, the second largest importer of green coffee in the world, is opening demand for coffee machine market to process this coffee.



Western Europe is characterized by coffee brands dominating the market, with Nescafe holding the leading position, followed by Nespresso. Germany has dominated market revenue over the past years, with per capita coffee consumption of more than 6.5 kgs. The leading branded coffee shops in Europe are Costa Coffee, Starbucks, and MacCafe' with a market share of 8.4%,7.4%, and 6.8%, increasing continuously. The organic trend is popular today with Spain and Germany's largest coffee-consuming nations of Organic and conventional coffee in Europe, showing the dominating position of Europe in the coffee market.



Household Coffee Machine Industry Overview



Europe is the largest coffee market accounting for one-third of global consumption during 2020/21. In the long run, demand is expected to remain stable as the market for coffee is saturated. Europe, together with the United States, is a most important market for specialty coffee, reflected in a large number of rising, specially roasted coffee shops and local coffee brands in Europe. The European market is dominated by a few large multinational roasting and grinding company which are Nestle'(Switzerland), JDE Peets's (Netherland), Melitta (Germany), and Lavazza (Italy), Starbucks (US), and Strauss Coffee (Israel).



Major domestic players in the European coffee machine market are Nestle SA, Luigi Lavazza SPA, and JAB Holding, and with an increase in household coffee consumption, competition is arising among them for entering European households and fulfilling household demands other than a cafe, offices machines.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Insights on impact of technology and innovation in Coffee Machine Market

4.5 Insights on Product Technology

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters' Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Multibrand Store

5.1.2 Speciality Store

5.1.3 Online Store

5.1.4 Other Distribution Channel

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Filter coffee machine

5.2.2 Capsule or Pod coffee machine

5.2.3 Traditional Espresso coffee machine

5.2.4 Bean to Cup coffee machine

5.3 Operational Category

5.3.1 Semi Automated

5.3.2 Automated

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Sweden

5.4.2 France

5.4.3 Netherlands

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Germany



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 illy caffe

6.2.2 Jacobs Dowde Egberts

6.2.3 Lavazzaa

6.2.4 Nestle'

6.2.5 Paulig

6.2.6 Westrock Coffee

6.2.7 De'longhi group

6.2.8 Eversys

6.2.9 Tchibo

6.2.10 Caffe' Molinari



7 MARKET OPPORTUNTIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



