CompTIA debuts Career Explorer platform, deepening commitment to expanding opportunity in tech and digital workforce

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning what it takes to join the technology workforce is easier than ever with today’s launch of an extensive collection of career resources by CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body.

CompTIA Career Explorer is an interactive online platform designed to connect people with everything they need to learn what it’s like to work in tech. It removes the complexity and uncertainty about working in tech for students, career changes, career counselors, HR teams, recruiters and others.

“The Career Explorer was created to inform, inspire, and empower anyone interested in pursuing a rewarding career in technology,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. “This is the most comprehensive and valuable information hub available today. Connecting people to real-world stories and the latest research on salaries and job openings allows anyone to learn more about technology while taking control of their careers and futures. We built this tool to showcase the many diverse and dynamic pathways you can take to build a fulfilling career.”

A highlight of CompTIA Career Explorer is a collection of video interviews with people from all walks of life who discuss how they found their way into the tech workforce. The videos, filmed on location throughout the nation, explore a host of inspiring stories behind rewarding and varied careers in technology.

As with CompTIA’s other data-based research tools, the Career Explorer allows users to drill down into geographic regions to learn details about various tech careers – from desired skill sets to current salaries.

Along with putting the latest industry research at their fingertips, the platform features career assessment quizzes designed to provide objective feedback and insights. These delve into a person’s digital skills as well as their work and career priorities to provide the best possible advice. One-on-one career coaching also is available to answer specific questions and provide individual guidance.

“There are currently about 44 million individuals across the labor market wanting to make a career change or reach for the next rung on the career ladder,” Thibodeaux said. “Our goal with Career Explorer is to help people unlock their potential and build rewarding careers with the technology skills they need to succeed.”

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/

