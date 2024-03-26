CSX Commits $10 Million Donation to Museum of Science & History’s Move to the Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), one of Jacksonville’s largest employers, today announced a landmark $10 million contribution to the Museum of Science & History (MOSH) in support of the MOSH Genesis capital campaign, solidifying CSX as a leading private funding partner of the MOSH Genesis. With this gift, CSX will be recognized as the presenting sponsor of the new Museum of Science & History.



“We are immensely grateful to CSX for their transformational gift to the MOSH Genesis,” said Jill Davis, chair of the Genesis capital campaign cabinet and vice chair of the MOSH board of trustees. “This generous contribution will have a lasting impact on our institution, enabling us to create a museum that offers engaging exhibits, dynamic educational programs, and memorable experiences for visitors of all ages on the Northbank of the St. Johns River.”

“Investing in the transformation of our Downtown through the MOSH Genesis vision aligns with our company’s commitment to our city’s cultural and educational vibrancy. We are proud to lend our name to an institution that promises to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These fields directly support our business operations while reinforcing Northeast Florida’s status as a logistics leader,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “Our support for the MOSH Genesis capital campaign is an extension of our commitment to this region and its future growth.”

The MOSH Genesis capital campaign supports plans for the MOSH to relocate to a new building on the Northbank of the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville. In May 2023, legislation for a disposition and development agreement for 2.5 acres of City-owned land at the Shipyards property commonly known as Lot X was signed into law. The legislation grants the MOSH a 40-year ground lease of the land for $1 per year; design of the park and the Riverwalk; and other agreements related to the creation of a new museum and surrounding park spaces.

“CSX’s use of scientific and innovative principles have made history within the transportation industry. Today, their remarkable contribution makes a different kind of history as the largest single donation to date to the MOSH Genesis capital campaign. We look forward to joining CSX on the Northbank in the years ahead,” said MOSH CEO Dr. Alistair Dove.

CSX has been a staple in Northeast Florida’s economic and philanthropic sectors since moving its headquarters to Jacksonville in 2003. The Fortune 500 company supports multiple organizations throughout the city that reflect CSX’s commitment and pride in serving the community through partnerships that promote education, drive ingenuity and contribute to cultural enrichment. Supporting the economic growth and educational advancement of Jacksonville through the MOSH capital campaign is a natural extension of this commitment.

“The City is grateful to CSX for its extremely generous gift to MOSH Genesis, which will go a long way towards helping the institution relocate to the Northbank,” said City of Jacksonville Mayor, Donna Deegan. “We look forward to seeing not only MOSH’s new, state-of-the-art facility, but also the tremendous impact it will have on Downtown.”

MOSH has operated in its current location on the Southbank of Downtown Jacksonville since 1969. The Museum’s operations have since outgrown the 33,000 square feet of usable exhibit space; building a new museum will significantly expand the organization's capacity to serve more students and visitors year-round. Plans for the new Museum of Science & History comprise approximately 130,000 square feet across three floors.

For more information about the Museum’s future plans, visit MOSHGenesis.com. To learn about donation opportunities, contact MOSHGenesis@themosh.org .

About The Museum of Science & History (MOSH)

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is located at 1025 Museum Circle near Friendship Park. MOSH, first chartered in 1941, inspires the joy of lifelong learning by bringing to life the sciences and regional history. Admission is $19.95 for adults; $16.95 for youth, students, active and retired military and seniors. There is no admission fee for children 2 and under or Museum Members. Learn more at themosh.org .

Museum funding is provided in part by the City of Jacksonville and the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, Inc.; State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; and the National Endowment for the Arts; Historic Museums Grants-in-Aid Program assistance provided by the Bureau of Historical Museums, Division of Historical Resources, Florida Department of State, Secretary of State.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river, and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com . Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter at (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Media Contact:

Ashley Williams

904-707-0475

ashley@wearewingard.com