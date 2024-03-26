[Latest] Global Golf Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 33.6 Billion by 2032 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Golf Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Destination Type (Golf Resorts, Urban Golf Courses, Scenic/Leisure Golf Retreats), By Golfer Type (Leisure Golfers, Professional Golfers, Corporate/Business Golfers), By Golfing Package (All-Inclusive Golf Vacations, Weekend Golf Getaways, Customized Golf Tour Packages), By Facility Type (Championship Golf Courses, Resort-Based Golf Facilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Golf Tourism Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 18.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 33.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Golf Tourism Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Global Popularity of Golf: The worldwide popularity of golf, fueled by major tournaments like the Masters and The Open, contributes to the growth of golf tourism as enthusiasts seek to experience renowned golf courses and events.

Rise of Leisure and Recreational Golfers: The increasing number of leisure and recreational golfers, drawn to the sport for relaxation and social experiences, drives demand for golf tourism packages that offer diverse courses and destinations.

Golf Course Quality and Design: The quality and design of golf courses play a crucial role, in influencing travel decisions. Destinations with well-designed and challenging courses attract golf tourists seeking unique and memorable experiences.

Destination Marketing and Promotion: Effective marketing and promotion of golf destinations through digital platforms, travel agencies, and partnerships contribute to the growth of golf tourism by attracting a broader audience and creating destination awareness.

Emergence of Golf Resorts: The rise of golf resorts, offering a combination of golf facilities and luxury accommodations, appeals to travelers seeking comprehensive golf experiences, contributing to the overall growth of the golf tourism market.

Innovation in Golf Packages: The introduction of innovative golf tour packages, including themed tours, golf and spa combinations, and customized itineraries, caters to diverse preferences and encourages repeat visits, fostering sustained growth in the golf tourism market.

Corporate Golf Tourism: The growth of corporate golf tourism, where businesses organize golf-related events, tournaments, and retreats, fosters a unique segment within the market. Corporate partnerships and incentives contribute to increased golf tourism, blending business objectives with leisure activities.

Technology Integration: The integration of technology, including online booking platforms, virtual course previews, and golf-related apps, enhances the accessibility and overall experience for golf tourists. Technology-driven innovations contribute to the ease of planning and participating in golf tourism activities.

Golf Tourism Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Troon introduced the Troon Partners Network, a strategic partnership program connecting companies/brands with over 850,000 golfers at 650-plus Troon-affiliated golf courses globally. This network offers premier lifestyle and hospitality experiences, complemented by extensive media and marketing assets, providing unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and engagement.

In 2023, Golf management leaders, Troon, and Invited formed a strategic partnership where Troon acquired 18 club management and consulting agreements from Invited. This collaboration aims to reshape the future of membership hospitality and drive growth for both organizations, fostering a long-term relationship between the two entities.

In 2022, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launches ‘Season 4’ in India, enhancing the golfing experience for Indian enthusiasts in Thailand. Simultaneously, growing awareness of the health benefits associated with sports is anticipated to further elevate the sport’s popularity in the years ahead.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 19.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 33.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 18.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Destination Type, Golfer Type, Golfing Package, Facility Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Golf Tourism Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Golf Tourism Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Travel Restrictions and Cancellations: Stringent travel restrictions and lockdowns led to widespread cancellations of golf trips and events, affecting the overall golf tourism market as travelers faced limitations on mobility.

Closure of Golf Courses and Facilities: Temporary closures of golf courses and facilities due to safety concerns hindered the ability of golf tourists to engage in the sport, causing a decline in bookings and revenue for golf destinations.

Economic Downturn and Spending Cuts: The economic fallout from the pandemic led to reduced disposable incomes, impacting golf tourism as potential travelers cut back on non-essential spending, including golf vacations and related activities.

Safety Protocols and Hygiene Standards: Implementing and communicating stringent safety protocols and hygiene standards to assure golf tourists of a secure and healthy environment, fostering confidence and encouraging a return to golf-related travel.

Domestic Golf Tourism Promotion: Promoting domestic golf tourism by emphasizing local destinations and courses. Travelers, cautious about international travel, may prefer exploring golf opportunities closer to home, contributing to the recovery of local golf tourism.

Digital Marketing and Online Booking Incentives: Leveraging digital marketing strategies and offering online booking incentives to attract golf tourists. Special packages, discounts, and flexible booking policies can entice travelers to plan and book golf trips through digital platforms.

Golf Events and Tournaments: Hosting and promoting golf events and tournaments with safety measures in place. These events not only attract participants but also serve as marketing tools, generating interest in the destination and reviving golf tourism.

Collaborations and Packages: Collaborating with airlines, hotels, and other stakeholders to create attractive golf packages. Bundling services, offering discounts, and collaborating with travel partners can make golf tourism more appealing and cost-effective for potential travelers.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Golf Tourism Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Golf Tourism market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Golf Tourism market forward?

What are the Golf Tourism Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Golf Tourism Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Golf Tourism market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Golf Tourism Market – Regional Analysis

The Golf Tourism Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is witnessing a trend towards golf and spa combinations, with resorts integrating wellness offerings to attract golf enthusiasts. There’s also a focus on technology integration for enhanced user experiences. Notable players include Your Golf Travel, PerryGolf, and Troon Golf, leveraging technology and partnerships to provide diverse golf experiences.

Europe: Europe is experiencing a rise in historical golf tourism, emphasizing courses with cultural significance and hosting events at iconic venues. Sustainable golf practices and eco-friendly courses are gaining prominence. Leading companies include Golfbreaks.com, IAGTO, and Carr Golf, contributing to Europe’s rich golf tourism landscape through partnerships and unique offerings.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, there’s a surge in adventure golf tourism, with a focus on courses in picturesque landscapes and the integration of unique cultural experiences. Online booking platforms and digital marketing play a crucial role. Key players like Golfasian and Tee Times Golf Agency are leading the way by providing diverse golf experiences and leveraging digital platforms for enhanced accessibility.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is witnessing a trend towards luxury golf resorts, combining golf with high-end accommodations and unique cultural experiences. There’s also an emphasis on promoting golf tourism through collaborative marketing initiatives. Noteworthy companies include Premier Golf LLC and Classic Golf Tours, contributing to the region’s golf tourism growth through strategic partnerships and tailored experiences.

List of the prominent players in the Golf Tourism Market:





List of the prominent players in the Golf Tourism Market:

Your Golf Travel Ltd.

PerryGolf

com Ltd.

Carr Golf

Haversham & Baker Golfing Expeditions

Premier Golf LLC

Golfasian Co. Ltd.

Golf Holidays Direct

IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators)

Classic Golf Tours

Troon Golf LLC

International Golf & Country Club

Scottish Golf Tourism

Tee Times Golf Agency

Golf International Travel

Others

The Golf Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Destination Type

Golf Resorts

Urban Golf Courses

Scenic/Leisure Golf Retreats

By Golfer Type

Leisure Golfers

Professional Golfers

Corporate/Business Golfers

By Golfing Package

All-Inclusive Golf Vacations

Weekend Golf Getaways

Customized Golf Tour Packages

By Facility Type

Championship Golf Courses

Resort-Based Golf Facilities

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

