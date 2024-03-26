US Full Truckload Road Freight Transport Market 2024-2029: C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Landstar System, Ryder System, and UPS Dominate the Fragmented Landscape

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Full Truckload Road Freight Transport - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Full Truckload Road Freight Transport Market is estimated at USD 435.96 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 525.96 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Largest Segment by Destination - Domestic: The domestic segment dominated the international trucking segment in the United States in the full truckload market as all freight tonnage moved throughout the United States has been gaining a faster momentum over the past few years.

Largest Segment by End User - Wholesale and Retail Trade: The wholesale and retail trade segment has been experiencing growth due to an increase in B2B e-commerce sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fastest Growing Segment by End User - Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry: The agriculture, fishing and forestry segment has been experiencing the fastest growth in the United States owing to the increased production in response to rising domestic and international demand. For instance, it grew by 5.31% YoY in 2021.

Fastest Growing Segment by Destination - Domestic: Due to driver shortages, limits on cross-border transportation during the pandemic, and increasingly stringent border controls, the domestic segment maintained a faster-growing percentage share throughout the historical period.

Wholesale and Retail Trade is the largest segment by End User

The end-user segment of the full truckload market experienced a decline of 1.63% YoY in 2019 due to the United States-China trade war and additional tariff increases on imports. The oil and gas, mining, and quarrying sector experienced a significant decline (-12.85% YoY in value) due to the slowing global economy, which was an impact of the trade war between the two countries.

However, in 2021, the end-user segment of the full truckload market experienced a recovery of around 7.90% YoY, as the economy of the United States recovered from COVID-19 and the impact of the trade war. During the historical period (2016-2021), the full truckload market registered a CAGR of 4.31% in value, with the wholesale and retail trade segment having the maximum share, closely followed by the manufacturing sector.

During the forecast period (2022-2028), the agriculture, fishing, and forestry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.58% followed by the oil and gas, mining, and quarrying sector with a CAGR of 7.12%. The agriculture, fishing, and forestry segment is expected to witness significant growth as agricultural production in the United States is anticipated to grow over the next decade. The oil and gas, mining, and quarrying segment of the full truckload market is expected to grow immensely as the oil and gas value chain in North America is expected to be driven by new project launches in the United States, which may account for 70% of overall projects.

US Full Truckload Road Freight Transport Industry Overview



The United States Full Truckload Road Freight Transport Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 16.54%. The major players in this market are C.H. Robinson, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Landstar System Inc., Ryder System and United Parcel Service (UPS) (sorted alphabetically).

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY & KEY FINDINGS



2 REPORT OFFERS



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Research Methodology



4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.2 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.3 Wholesale Price Inflation

4.4 Economic Performance and Profile

4.5 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.6 Logistics Performance

4.7 Modal Share of Freight Transport Sector

4.8 Length of Roads

4.9 Export Trends

4.10 Import Trends

4.11 Fuel Pricing Trends

4.12 Trucking Operational Costs

4.13 Trucking Fleet Size by Type

4.14 Major Truck Suppliers

4.15 Road Freight Tonnage Trends

4.16 Road Freight Pricing Trends

4.17 Regulatory Framework

4.18 Value Chain & Distribution Channel Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing And Forestry

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.1.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Destination

5.2.1 Domestic

5.2.2 International



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Landscape

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ArcBest

6.4.2 C.H. Robinson

6.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.4.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

6.4.5 Knight-Swift Transportation

6.4.6 Landstar System Inc.

6.4.7 Ryder System

6.4.8 United Parcel Service (UPS)

6.4.9 Werner Enterprises Inc.

6.4.10 Yellow Corporation



7 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR ROAD FREIGHT CEOS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbsvh7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment