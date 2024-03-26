A. Duie Pyle Named 2023 Regional LTL Carrier Award Winner by Echo Global Logistics

This is the ninth time overall that the premier transportation provider in the Northeast has been honored for its outstanding service, on-time performance and growth

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as the 2023 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Echo Global Logistics, a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services.

This award recognizes the top regional less than truckload (LTL) carrier within Echo's organization. It's given to the carrier that not only meets stringent quality standards but also excels in fostering positive relationships with Echo's personnel across the northeast, making it the preferred choice for handling freight.

This marks Pyle's third year receiving this honor, totaling three carrier of the year awards (also in 2008 and 2017) along with six platinum award wins over the years. These accolades establish Pyle as one of Echo's most decorated regional carriers. Throughout 2023, Pyle consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, earning high praise and sustained trust and respect from both Echo's customers and colleagues. Its impressive growth metrics across the board, on-time performance and positive ratings from various departments at Echo were key metrics in distinguishing Pyle as the recipient of this award.

“We highly value our partnership with Echo and feel honored to receive recognition for our investments, dedication and the hard work of our 4,100 team members in providing exceptional service to Echo Global Logistics and its customers," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “This award emphasizes our steadfast commitment to delivering top-quality service to all our customers and reaffirms our dedication to consistently exceeding expectations through ongoing investments in our people, infrastructure, technology and equipment.”

Pyle’s LTL offerings are bolstered by an extensive network that stretches across the Northeast region, combined with advanced shipment tracking capability, versatile logistics services, a modern fleet and dedication to safety and customer service. The company’s recent strategic expansions across the Northeast in Allentown, Pa., and Bangor, Maine, affirm Pyle's forward-thinking approach and commitment to supporting its customers by strengthening the region's supply chain solutions.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle and its award-winning services, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 100 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 29 LTL service centers and 17 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

