Christy Sports Launches Season Rental Renewal, Making Ski and Snowboard Gear Rentals Even More Affordable

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 2024-2025 ski and snowboard season Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, has made it easier than ever to step outside with their newly launched season rental renewal process. Currently, when renters drop off their season rental gear, they’ll be given the option to reserve their gear for the upcoming ski and snowboard season before prices go up.



By reserving full season rental gear early, guests will save 20% off current season rates when renewed by Memorial Day, which is the best price Christy Sports will offer for the 2024-25 season. Early season rental renewals will be available March 22 through May 28, 2024, with gear pickup dates beginning September 27 through December 28, 2024.

Christy Sports continues to remove barriers of entry by providing affordable ways for adults, families, and kids to step outside. The company is dedicated to staying true to its roots of serving families in their communities by introducing a brand-new Junior Beginner Package for kids ages six and under for only $99 with both ski and snowboard options. This is the lowest price in the market, which means even if parents are only able to take their toddlers out two to three times for the season, they’re still getting their money’s worth. Adult season rentals start at $239 or $329 depending on the region.

“We originally initiated season rentals to get new families engaged in the sport. Our new season rental renewal process makes it even more affordable. Renting has numerous benefits including free, basic tuning at any time, expert service at any Christy Sports location across the West, and the option to swap gear sizes throughout the entire season, which is perfect for growing kids,” said Gordon Wade, VP of Rental, Repairs, and Risk Management at Christy Sports. “We listened to customers’ feedback and can’t wait for them to take advantage of the convenience and discount of renewing in advance online or in-store as they prepare for next season.”

The season rental renewal and advanced reservation program is open to all customers, returning and new. Guests can take advantage through a simple reservation process that doesn’t involve any codes or coupons and is available online at https://www.christysports.com/seasonrentals. The reservation process is for guests at all Christy Sports family of brands that offer season rentals including Christy Sports, Sturtevant’s Ski Mart, Bootdoctors, and Cottams locations. Those who book their rentals for the 2024-2025 season before Memorial Day, will have the first choice of in-store pick-up dates.

Season gear rental packages are available for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels and offer one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy the great outdoors all winter long. With more than 60 locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Washington, Montana and New Mexico, customers have instant access to address any concerns that arise during the winter season. For more information and to book a season rental online, visit https://www.christysports.com/seasonrentals.

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside. Outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding isn’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

