United States' $6.46 Billion Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee Market, 2024-2029: Projected to Reach $8.61 Billion by 2029

The United States Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market is estimated at USD 6.46 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



Owing to COVID-19, the United States government had imposed measures, like social distancing and lockdowns, in place, which have had a huge impact on cafes, micro-roasters, restaurants, and other out-of-home outlets. Therefore, the majority of coffee consumers were purchasing coffee via online delivery channels. A large number of consumers were ordering their coffee online, increasing the consumption of at-home coffee consumption, or were increasingly purchasing ready-to-drink coffee. Owing to the hectic work from home culture during the lockdown the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) increased rapidly. The millennials account for the largest consumer segment for RTD coffee due to convivence being one of the major factors. The RTD coffee comes in various flavors and variations giving consumers various options to opt as per their taste and preference.



Over the medium term, with increasingly hectic schedules, there has been a constant growth in coffee consumption across the United States. Furthermore, the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee segment is gaining a deeper foothold at a time when gourmet coffee and convenience are taking the center stage for American consumers and retailers. Therefore, this factor is increasing the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee around the country.



Ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee appeals to a wide range of consumers, which is contributing to its growth. There has been an increase in cold coffee consumption by Gen X consumers, but the primary consumers are young people. Functional RTD coffee provides an opportunity for brands that can differentiate themselves through health claims. Consumers are looking for coffees that offer a multitude of functional benefits, such as antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, low sugar, added protein, probiotics, as well as low caffeine and high caffeine. Moreover, dairy-free and vegan coffee are also increasingly being launched in the market, so as to deliver on both convenience and healthy on-the-go beverage categories.



Growing Health Trends Spotting in RTD Coffee Beverages



Healthy drinking is no more a trend in the United States but has become important in consumers' life to consume healthy food and drink items. Various types of RTD coffee are introduced in the market to serve the vast consumer base spread across the country. Marked by health concerns, consumers are increasingly growing aware of the available functional drinks, thus, driving the market for RTD coffee in the hot segment. With respect to growing trends of functional drinks, consumers are purposely wanting to purchase RTD coffees that claim to provide health benefits. Henceforth, the leading companies are infusing nutrients, like vitamins, minerals, probiotics, antioxidants, and energy boosters, in their RTD coffee products.

For instance, in August 2021, Functional beverage brand REBBL launched REBBL Stacked Coffee which is a line of ready-to-drink cold-brew coffees designed to provide balanced energy and immunity support. The beverages combine caffeine with green tea's nootropic L-Theanine and are made with oat milk, reishi mushrooms, Lion's Mane mushrooms, and MCTs. The RTD coffee market addresses the requirements of the consumers by enhancing taste with the addition of healthy nutrients in the final product.



Supermarket/Hypermarket Holds Major Share



The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment of the market studied held the largest market share indicating consumer preference for purchasing coffee products. Owing to high consumer demand, major supermarkets are expanding the range of ready-to-drink coffee products, representing the diversity of the products. Consequently, they are forming an international aisle of RTD coffee for specific consumer groups, such as organic, vegan, and kosher. For example, FORTO Coffee Shots, a two-ounce, single-serve coffee drink brand, migrated from check-out counters populated by other energy shot brands into the coffee aisles of 3,700 Walmart stores. The growth observed in the supermarket's segment was led by its appeal among the baby boomers seeking safe exploration of various ethnic foods.

Also, supermarkets act as a point of sale for younger consumers too, who show more interest in premium coffee offerings. Selling the products through supermarkets signifies the transaction-building strategy of the seller, as consumers increasingly engage in impulse purchases in supermarkets. For instance, Walmart, one of the leading supermarket chains, has been aggregating the RTD coffee products offered by numerous global and private-label brands, such as Maxwell, Rise Brewing Co., Starbucks, Califia Farms, and High Brew.Leading supermarkets and hypermarkets that sell RTD coffee are Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Costco Wholesale Corp., etc., among othe



US RTD Coffee Industry Overview



The United States ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market is highly competitive, with the presence of major global and various regional players. The major players in the market are Starbucks Corporation, Danone, Califia Farms, LLC among others. The major global players have a good geographical reach and an extensive distribution channel, which gives them an upper hand over other manufacturers. The major players are also involved in competitive advertising, through various promotional channels. The most prominent strategy followed by the companies is product innovation. As COVID lockdowns and health-conscious habits have affected the market, most of the companies have strengthened their natural ingredient-containing products and variants.

