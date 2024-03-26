Pixalate’s February Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Based on Global Programmatic Ad Spend in the Google Play Store: Kik, TuneIn Radio, and Tumblr Emerge as Top Revenue Generators

LONDON, UK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the February 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report - Google Play Store . The report includes estimates on top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue by global region across the Google Play Store, as measured by Pixalate.

Regions examined include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed more than 3.6 million mobile apps from the Google Play Store (including delisted apps) as of February 2024.

Key Findings:

APAC region’s top grossing mobile app in the Google Play Store is ‘ Wynk Music: MP3, Song, Podcast ’, bringing in an estimated $2M, up from $574k in January 2024

’, bringing in an estimated $2M, up from $574k in January 2024 EMEA region’s top grossing mobile app in the Google Play store, ‘ Opera browser with AI ’, more than doubled estimated open programmatic ad spend from $736k in January 2024 to $2M in February 2024

’, more than doubled estimated open programmatic ad spend from $736k in January 2024 to $2M in February 2024 ‘ Kwai - download & share video ’ was the top grossing mobile app for LATAM in the Google Play store, earning an estimated $2M in open programmatic revenue, flat when compared to January 2024

’ was the top grossing mobile app for LATAM in the Google Play store, earning an estimated $2M in open programmatic revenue, flat when compared to January 2024 The top grossing app ‘ Kik — Messaging & Chat App ’ for North America in the Google Play Store earned an estimated $3M in open programmatic advertising, up from $1M in January 2024

February 2024 Top Grossing Mobile Apps in the Google Play Store

APAC

‘Wynk Music: MP3, Song, Podcast’: $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘SnackVideo’: $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Candy Crush Saga’: $1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue

EMEA

‘Opera browser with AI’: $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘imo-International Calls & Chat’: $1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Likee - Short Video Community’: $1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue

LATAM

‘Kwai - download & share video’: $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Music Player & MP3:Lark Player’: $1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue Amino: Communities and Fandom’: $882k estimated open programmatic ad revenue

North America

‘Kik — Messaging & Chat App’: $3M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘TuneIn Radio: Music & Sports’: $3M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Tumblr—Fandom, Art, Chaos’: $3M estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Download a complimentary copy of the report today: Pixalate’s Top Grossing Mobile Apps in Google Play Store - February 2024.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.