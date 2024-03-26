Royal Farms Announces Exclusive Gas Discount for ROFO Pay Members

BALTIMORE, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, a leading convenience store chain renowned for its fresh food, convenience, and fuel offerings, is delighted to announce an exciting promotion exclusively for ROFO Pay members.



Starting April 1, 2024, through June 30th, 2024, all ROFO Pay members will receive an exclusive discount of 15 cents off per gallon of gas at all Royal Farms locations. This limited-time offer is Royal Farms' way of showing appreciation to its loyal customers and encouraging them to experience the convenience and benefits of ROFO Pay. After the 15-cent promotion ends, ROFO Pay members will continue to receive up to 10 cents off per gallon.

To take advantage of this discount, ROFO Rewards members must be enrolled in ROFO Pay, the company's innovative payment solution that offers a seamless and secure way to pay for fuel at all Royal Farms stores. With ROFO Pay, customers can enjoy faster transactions, exclusive discounts, and enhanced convenience, making their Royal Farms experience even more rewarding.

"We are pleased to offer this exclusive gas discount to our valued ROFO Pay members," said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising at Royal Farms. "At Royal Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional value and convenience, and this promotion is just one of the many ways we strive to exceed their expectations."

In addition to the 15 cents per gallon gas discount, ROFO Rewards members with ROFO Pay will continue to enjoy other benefits, including receiving two points per every dollar spent and one point for every gallon of gas purchased. Members can also redeem rewards points for free items, receive personalized offers and promotions tailored to their preferences, and keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards mobile app.

To upgrade to ROFO Pay, visit any Royal Farms location to pick up a ROFO Pay card and download the Royal Farms mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account online. Once an account is created, add the physical card to your profile and select ROFO Pay to upgrade!

To learn more about ROFO Rewards and upgrading to ROFO Pay, visit our FAQ here: https://www.roforewards.com/faq/.

