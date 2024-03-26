Management's or Related parties' trading with SP Group shares

Yesterday, Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s), has acquired 1,851 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 209.8385 equal to DKK 388,411.06

and

Today, Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s), has acquired 3,759 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 209.7505 equal to DKK 788,452.13.

