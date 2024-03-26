Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (18 to 22 March 2024)

26 March 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 18 to 22 March 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 220
|64,5786
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|5 684
|64,1648
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|64,2988
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|896
|64,1127
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 864
|64,7789
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|412
|64,2802
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|130
|64,3000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|21
|64,2500
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 510
|64,3085
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|5 482
|64,0598
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 300
|64,1977
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|64,1613
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|6 323
|64,3822
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 454
|64,2241
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|417
|64,2674
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|806
|64,1900
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|6 136
|64,7426
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|3 619
|64,4672
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|892
|64,3000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 370
|64,3000
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment