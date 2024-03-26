Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (18 to 22 March 2024)

26 March 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 18 to 22 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 220 64,5786 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Mar-24 FR0000073298 5 684 64,1648 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 200 64,2988 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Mar-24 FR0000073298 896 64,1127 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 864 64,7789 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Mar-24 FR0000073298 412 64,2802 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Mar-24 FR0000073298 130 64,3000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Mar-24 FR0000073298 21 64,2500 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 510 64,3085 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-24 FR0000073298 5 482 64,0598 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 300 64,1977 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-24 FR0000073298 2 000 64,1613 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-24 FR0000073298 6 323 64,3822 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 454 64,2241 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-24 FR0000073298 417 64,2674 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-24 FR0000073298 806 64,1900 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-24 FR0000073298 6 136 64,7426 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-24 FR0000073298 3 619 64,4672 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-24 FR0000073298 892 64,3000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 370 64,3000 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.





