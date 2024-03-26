Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (18 to 22 March 2024)

26 March 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 18 to 22 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Mar-24FR00000732987 22064,5786XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Mar-24FR00000732985 68464,1648DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Mar-24FR00000732981 20064,2988TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Mar-24FR000007329889664,1127AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Mar-24FR00000732984 86464,7789XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Mar-24FR000007329841264,2802DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Mar-24FR000007329813064,3000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Mar-24FR00000732982164,2500AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-24FR00000732987 51064,3085XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-24FR00000732985 48264,0598DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-24FR00000732981 30064,1977TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-24FR00000732982 00064,1613AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-24FR00000732986 32364,3822XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-24FR00000732981 45464,2241DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-24FR000007329841764,2674TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-24FR000007329880664,1900AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-24FR00000732986 13664,7426XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-24FR00000732983 61964,4672DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-24FR000007329889264,3000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-24FR00000732981 37064,3000AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

Ipsos

