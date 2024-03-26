Avance Gas Holding Ltd (AGAS): Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 26, 2024

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) (“AGAS” or the “Company”) advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 29, 2024. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 2, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company’s Annual Report will be distributed and made available on the Company’s website at www.avancegas.com prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

