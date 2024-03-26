Ultimate Medical Academy Hosts Commencement for Thousands of Healthcare Students

Tampa, Florida, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is set to commemorate the achievements of nearly 4,900 graduates at its commencement ceremony on Saturday, March 30 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The ceremony honors students who completed or will complete their programs between October 23, 2023, and April 28, 2024. With a commitment to UMA’s students throughout the country, the ceremony will be live-streamed so thousands of UMA graduates, along with their friends and family members nationwide, can partake in the celebration.

In addition to a keynote address, the ceremony promises inspiring speeches from two graduates, one who primarily attended UMA’s Clearwater campus and another who primarily attended UMA’s online program. Global Neurosurgery Fellow at Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital, Rhodes Scholar, author, and former professional football player, Dr. Myron Rolle, will deliver the commencement address, imparting wisdom on breaking barriers and reshaping possibilities. In addition to being a top neurosurgeon, Dr. Rolle is the author of The 2% Way: How a Philosophy of Small Improvements Took Me to Oxford, the NFL and Neurosurgery. He credits a defensive coordinator he met in college with teaching him to make small progress each day and how that methodology has made him into the neurosurgeon he is today, a message poised to resonate with students embarking on their professional journeys.

"Many of our students are on a non-traditional path for their education, juggling full-time jobs and family responsibilities alongside their studies,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. "Their dedication to advancing in the healthcare sector is truly commendable, and we take immense pride in celebrating their accomplishments."

The demand for skilled healthcare professionals continues to surge, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting nearly 17 million job openings in the industry between 2021 and 2031. UMA plays a pivotal role in addressing this pressing need by equipping students with the requisite skills for various allied health roles, including patient care technicians, medical office personnel, pharmacy technicians, revenue billing specialists, health information specialist and more.

While commencement signifies the culmination of academic endeavors, UMA remains committed to supporting its graduates beyond graduation day. Through strategic partnerships with healthcare employers nationwide, UMA facilitates career opportunities for its alumni. Career Services advisors offer personalized assistance, aiding graduates in securing positions aligned with their qualifications and providing ongoing support with resume refinement and interview preparation. These invaluable services extend throughout the professional journeys of all UMA alumni, ensuring their continued success in the evolving healthcare landscape.

For additional information on UMA’s 2024 Virtual Commencement, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/students/commencement/. Or to learn more about UMA’s healthcare programs, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 85,000 alumni and more than 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu