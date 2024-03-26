Pixalate’s February 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Based on Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in the Apple App Store: ‘Musi - Simple Music Streaming’ Leads in APAC and North America

LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the February 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store . The report includes estimates on top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue by global region across the Apple App Store, as measured by Pixalate.

Regions examined include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed more than 3.4 million mobile apps from the Apple App Store (including delisted apps) as of February 2024.

Key Findings:





APAC region’s top grossing mobile app in the Apple App Store is ‘ Musi - Simple Music Streaming ’, bringing in an estimated $2M, up from $1M reported in January 2024

EMEA region’s top grossing mobile app in the Apple App store, ‘ Happy Color® Art Coloring Book ’, earned an estimated $1M in open programmatic advertising revenue, up from $658k in January 2024

‘ Dragon City - Breed & Battle! ’ was the top grossing mobile app for LATAM in the Apple App store, earning an estimated $273k in estimated open programmatic revenue, slightly higher than $231k in January 2024

The top grossing app ‘ Musi - Simple Music Streaming ’ in North America in the Apple App Store reports $9M in estimated open programmatic advertising in February 2024, up from $3M reported in January 2024.

February Top Grossing Mobile Apps in the Apple App Store

APAC

‘Musi - Simple Music Streaming’: $2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Toon Blast’: $995k estimated open programmatic ad revenue クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる: $889k estimated open programmatic ad revenue

EMEA

‘Happy Color® Art Coloring Book’: $1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Sudoku.com - Number Games’: $929k estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Words of Wonders: Crossword’: $501k estimated open programmatic ad revenue

LATAM

‘Dragon City - Breed & Battle!’: $273k estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Serasa: Consulta CPF e Score’: $225k estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Sniper 3D: Gun Shooting Games’: $168k estimated open programmatic ad revenue

North America

‘Musi - Simple Music Streaming’: $9M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘Happy Color® Art Coloring Book’: $8M estimated open programmatic ad revenue ‘MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter’: $4M estimated open programmatic ad revenue

