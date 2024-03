Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces 4th Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Midland, Texas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry, will host a conference call to review fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (EST), 7:30 a.m. (CST). A news release containing these results will be issued on Monday, April 1st, after the close of the market.

To join the conference call, kindly access the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ngsgi.com or dial in at (800) 550-9745 and enter conference ID 167298 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please note that using the provided dial-in number is necessary for participation in the Q&A section of the call. A recording of the conference will be made available on our Company's website following its conclusion. Thank you for your interest in our company's updates.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

For Additional Information

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

(432) 262-2700

ir@ngsgi.com

www.ngsgi.com