Global Smart Solar Power Market Projected to with aCAGR of 13.36% Through 2028

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Solar Power Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry insights reveal a significant surge in the global smart solar power market, as it stands valued at USD 12.81 billion in 2022. The market is projected to experience robust growth during the forecast period, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.36% through 2028. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the accelerating demand for renewable energy resources and technological advancements in the sector.

The deployment of smart solar power systems, which are automated and internet-connected, is revolutionizing the solar industry. These sophisticated systems enable real-time monitoring and communication, significantly enhancing the efficiency of solar panels and potentially reducing electricity expenses for users across the globe. In addition, sizable investments in the smart energy market coupled with the diminishing costs of solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions are driving the expansion of the market.

Key Drivers Influencing the Smart Solar Power Market Dynamism

The global market surge is driven by several factors:

Increase in Renewable Energy Demand: With the urgency to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions, renewable energy, particularly solar power, has become a focal point for sustainable energy sourcing.

With the urgency to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions, renewable energy, particularly solar power, has become a focal point for sustainable energy sourcing. Technological Advancements: Innovations in photovoltaic materials, energy storage, smart grid, and IoT technologies are making solar energy systems more efficient, reliable, and intelligent.

Numerous challenges also stand in the way, including:

High Initial Costs: Though the benefits of smart technologies are evident in the long run, the upfront investment required for advanced monitoring systems and storage solutions may hinder market proliferation, especially among small-scale businesses and residential users.

Though the benefits of smart technologies are evident in the long run, the upfront investment required for advanced monitoring systems and storage solutions may hinder market proliferation, especially among small-scale businesses and residential users. Intermittency of Solar Power: The unpredictable nature of solar energy production necessitates advanced energy storage solutions and hybrid systems to ensure a consistent power supply.

The unpredictable nature of solar energy production necessitates advanced energy storage solutions and hybrid systems to ensure a consistent power supply. Data Security Concerns: As smart solar systems rely on data exchange, ensuring the protection of sensitive data against cyber threats is paramount.

Emerging Trends Focusing on IoT Integration and Energy Storage

Several trends are shaping the future of the smart solar power market:

IoT and Digitalization: IoT integration facilitates efficient data gathering and real-time system monitoring, transforming how solar power is managed.

IoT integration facilitates efficient data gathering and real-time system monitoring, transforming how solar power is managed. Energy Storage Solutions: Advancements in storage technology are critical for stabilizing the inherently variable supply of solar power.

With respect to market segmentation, the smart solar meters segment is predicted to dominate, considering their pivotal role in real-time data projection and performance optimization. Geographically, North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the market during the forecast period, led by significant investments, a supportive regulatory framework, and a closely followed Asia-Pacific region.

Market Insights by Region and Device

On a regional level:

North America: Dominates the global market, with solar power accounting for a growing share of the U.S. electricity generation mix.

Dominates the global market, with solar power accounting for a growing share of the U.S. electricity generation mix. Asia-Pacific: Poised for rapid expansion with heightened solar power adoptions in China, India, and other emerging economies.

Poised for rapid expansion with heightened solar power adoptions in China, India, and other emerging economies. Europe: Technological progression and robust renewable energy targets propel the market.

By device, smart solar meters lead the market, offering long-term stability and economic benefits which are further contributing to the expansive growth of the global market.

An extensive analysis of the Smart Solar Power Market unravels critical dynamics, segmental insights, and regional analyses, richly contributing to the dialogue on sustainable energy solutions. The industry's growth story is complemented by technological leaps that hearten market participants and stakeholders alike in the collective pursuit of a greener future.

Market insights obtained from the report underscore the strategic trajectory and the vibrant landscape of the smart solar power market globally, reflecting an industry at the precipice of transformative growth and innovation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Aclara Software

Schneider Electric, Itron Inc.

Landis+GYR AG

Sensus USA Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd

Echelon Corporation

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG

Silver Spring Networks INC.

GE Energy

CAlico Energy Services

Urban Green Energy International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnwciy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment