Geekbar is engaged in anti-counterfeiting initiatives

Shenzhen, China, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the launch of the anti-counterfeiting campaign, with the assistance of the Chinese departments, several counterfeiters have been arrested and tens of thousands of counterfeit Geekbar products, packaging boxes, security codes, semi-finished products and other accessories which worth millions of yuan have been found. The company has now taken strong action against a number of counterfeit and sales targets, including factories, warehouses, logistics and foreign trade companies.

"The fight against counterfeiting is a top priority for Geekbar, and we will not tolerate counterfeiters in the industry who harm the health of consumers and damage the reputation of reputable manufacturers." "We hope that the entire industry will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards these counterfeit e-cigarettes so that we can have a united front against these counterfeiters and drive them out of the industry" Gavin Zhang said.

Gavin Zhang, the vice president of Geekbar, pointed out that "There are potentially dangerous counterfeit products in the U.S. marketplace, and the criminals behind these counterfeits don't care about product safety or the health of the consumer - they do everything they can to maximise their profits."





Given the increasing sophistication of counterfeiters, Geekbar is stepping up its fight against the illegal e-cigarette market and gathering intelligence information on counterfeit products. Retailers have been warned by Geekbar that they are the last line of defense to protect consumers and that if they assist in the trafficking of counterfeit goods, it will be an offence of assisting infringement.

Geekbar owns the intellectual property rights for its self-developed products. The fight against counterfeiting and unauthorized counterfeit products is Geekbar's ongoing commitment to quality and service. In Geekbar's view, products similar to Geekbar's design are regarded as patent infringement, and the direct use of the same or similar trademark with GEEK bar on e-cigarettes is an infringement of trademark rights. Geekbar will make every effort to combat such illegal and criminal acts.