AUKEY Launches Two Award-Winning Wireless Charging Stations

Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUKEY, a leading provider of charging technology, has launched two award-winning Qi2 wireless charging solutions: MagFusion Z and MagFusion 3-in-1.





The two chargers provide 15W fast charging to iPhone 12 devices and above running on iOS 17. In particular, they can charge an iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 20% in 16 minutes — 65% faster than a standard Qi wireless charger.

The chargers are also MFW (Made for Watch) certified, enabling them to deliver fast charging to Apple Watch 7 and later models, including Ultra models. Compatible watches can be charged from 0 to 60% in just 30 minutes with these chargers, in contrast to just 35% with a non-fast charger.

In addition to charging iPhone and Apple Watch models, MagFusion 3-in-1 also charges AirPods. All three device types can be charged simultaneously using the combined charger-holder design. Meanwhile, MagFusion Z is a compact foldable charger, measuring only 17.5 mm thick when folded.

Both products have earned the 2024 iF Product Design Award in recognition of their functionality and aesthetics. MagFusion 3-in-1 employs recyclable aircraft-grade aluminum, glass panels, and a minimalist geometric design finished with eco-paint coatings. In addition, 30-degree adjustability allows for ergonomic device use during charging. MagFusion Z's design was specially commended for ensuring portability and a compact footprint when not in use.

"MagFusion 3-in-1 and MagFusion Z are not just wireless chargers; they’re a revolution in charging convenience," said Lu Haichuan, CEO of AUKEY. "Their well-rounded capabilities make them perfect companions for those who demand the best in both form and function."

MagFusion 3-in-1 and MagFusion Z will both be available for purchase in the United States starting March 26th, 2024. MagFusion Z will retail at $129.99 and MagFusion 3-in-1 will retail at $119.99. Customers can purchase the products directly from AUKEY's official website at www.aukey.com, AUKEY official TikTok Shop, or through authorized retailers.

For more information about MagFusion Z or MagFusion 3-in-1, or to arrange a product demonstration, please visit AUKEY's official website at www.aukey.com. Media inquiries can be directed to PR@aukey.com.

About AUKEY:

AUKEY is a leading innovator in cutting-edge consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories, combining advanced technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise. With a strong focus on design excellence, reliable performance, and user-centric experiences, AUKEY continuously expands its product portfolio to enhance and streamline the digital lifestyles of its customers.