Hermès International: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 26 March 2024

6:00 p.m. (Paris time)

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 26 March 2024, in ESEF format.

It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found on finance.hermes.com (under “Investors section” > “Publications” and “Regulated information”)

The universal registration document comprises:

the annual activity report;

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2023;

the Supervisory Board’s report on the corporate governance;

a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Articles 241-2 and 241-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF);

the Supervisory Board’s report to the General Meeting;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the 2023 parent company accounts and consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;

the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 30 April 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the Universal Registration Document includes the 2023 Annual Financial Report and the statement of non-financial performance.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 60 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of 294 stores in 45 countries. The group employs 22,000 people worldwide, including 13,700 in France, of which nearly 7,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.





* As of 31st December 2023

