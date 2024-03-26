Microbiome Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2030: Global & Regional Shares, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis by Type, Application, End-user, and Geography

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size and Forecasts 2020 - 2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis By Type, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow from US$ 375.92 million in 2022 to US$ 813.38 million by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Microbiome therapeutics are aimed at modifying the gut microbiome by using bacteriophages, bacteriocins, antibiotics, native or synthetic bacteria, or subtractive or modulatory treatment. By offering individualized, harmonized, dependable, and long-lasting therapy, this strategy can overcome the limitations of traditional therapies. The global therapeutics market has demonstrated its enormous economic potential. Studies have shown promising results in using microbiome therapeutics for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, and even mental health disorders. Ongoing research is also exploring the potential of microbiome-based interventions in areas of cancer treatment, diabetes management, and cardiovascular health. Further, the incidence of gastrointestinal illnesses increases with age, and the GI Alliance data from February 2021 estimates that almost 20 million Americans have chronic digestive diseases, and over 62 million Americans receive a diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases each year. The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, Inc. (IFFGD) released statistics showing that GERD prevalence ranges from 18% to 28% in North America, 23% in South America, and 9-26% in Europe. Therefore, in the upcoming years, the increasing frequency of gastrointestinal disorders will fuel the market expansion.





By understanding the intricate relationship between microbiome and disease development, scientists are developing personalized treatments that target the root cause of the problem rather than merely managing symptoms. As knowledge expands and technologies advance, microbiome therapeutics have the potential to become a cornerstone of modern medicine, offering hope for improved health outcomes for individuals affected by a range of diseases.



The growing recognition of the microbiome's importance in human health and disease has encouraged rigorous research and development efforts to further understand the human microbiome and develop microbiome therapeutics. It has helped develop potential therapeutics and identify hindrances. Advancements in technology and research tools have also contributed to growing R&D. Next-generation sequencing and metagenomic analysis have allowed for a more comprehensive and detailed study of the microbiome. These tools enable researchers to identify specific microbial species and their functions, as well as track changes in the microbiome over time. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, are also supporting R&D efforts in the field of microbiome therapeutics. The FDA has established guidelines for FMT and has developed interest in advancing the field through regulatory pathways to ensure safety and efficacy. This support from regulatory agencies provides a framework for companies to develop and test microbiome-based therapies, giving investors confidence in the potential success of these treatments. Overall, the increased interest and funding in microbiome therapeutics are driving more research and development efforts. This will lead to a better understanding of the human microbiome and the development of targeted therapies that can modulate the microbiome to improve human health.



The microbiome therapeutics market is divided on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. The microbiome therapeutics market is divided on the basis of type, application, and end user. Based on type, the microbiome therapeutics market is segmented into therapeutics and procedures. By application, the microbiome therapeutics market is segmented into metabolic disorders and obesity, C. difficile infection, and inflammatory bowel diseases. In terms of end users, the microbiome therapeutics market is classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care.



Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. North America held the largest market share of the microbiome therapeutics market. North America accounts for a significant market share owing to the growing incidences of C. difficile cases, technological advances, and growing awareness about the importance of gut microbiota. The increasing understanding of the importance of the human microbiome in maintaining health and preventing diseases has led researchers in the US to explore microbiome-based interventions as a promising approach to treat various conditions. Additionally, the dominance of this country in the microbiome therapeutics market is mainly attributed to its well-developed research infrastructure that favors the development of innovative treatments Further, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and inflammatory bowel disease has created a demand for innovative treatments, spurring the development of microbiome therapeutics. Technological advancements in gene sequencing and bioinformatics enable the study and alteration of the microbiome, facilitating the development of personalized microbiome-based interventions. The trend toward personalized medicine aligns well with tailormade microbiome therapeutics. Collaborations between academia, industry, and government organizations are also fueling research and development efforts, accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into commercial products. Regulatory support and investment in the field further contribute to market growth, as regulatory bodies recognize the potential of microbiome therapeutics and provide guidance for their development and approval.



An emphasis on research and innovation has yielded a significant understanding of the impact of gut microbiota on health, providing a solid foundation for microbiome-based therapeutics. A supportive regulatory environment for biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in Canada has encouraged companies to invest in microbiome-focused research and development. Additionally, increased venture capital investments and government funding have infused capital into this research. In January 2020, the Government of Canada, along with its partners, invested US$ 18 million in crucial microbiome research.



The rising awareness among Canadians about the importance of gut health and microbiome in overall well-being has spurred consumer demand for microbiome-based products. Moreover, the widespread implementation of initiatives such as the Canadian Microbiome Initiative (CMI) makes working with partners and stakeholders easier in Canada. This makes it possible to concentrate research efforts on the development of microbiome therapies. Collaborations and partnerships between academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and healthcare organizations have accelerated research and development efforts. Moreover, Canadian companies are exploring international markets, expanding the reach of microbiome therapeutics. All these factors combined indicate a promising trajectory for microbiome therapeutics in Canada.



