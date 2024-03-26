Global PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market Analysis, 2024-2028 & 2033, by Product, Formulation, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, and Region

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PMS and menstrual health supplements market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $24.53 billion in 2023 to $26.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness of women's health, changes in lifestyles and dietary patterns, a growing recognition of PMS symptoms, efforts in consumer education and health information dissemination, and a shift in cultural attitudes towards women's health.



The market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increased emphasis on holistic health, a growing adoption of herbal and natural supplements, the expanding growth and accessibility of e-commerce, targeted marketing and educational initiatives, and a shift in demographics with an increased prioritization of women's health. Major trends expected in the forecast period include a focus on transparency and ingredient traceability, collaborations with healthcare professionals, the influence of social media, a heightened awareness of environmental sustainability, and considerations related to cultural and diversity factors.



The growth of the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets is anticipated to be propelled by the increasing demand for menstrual hygiene products. In February 2021, Plastic Oceans International reported a global usage of nearly 45 billion menstrual products annually, with each pad user averaging an additional 4,125 plastic bags over their lifetime. This heightened demand for menstrual hygiene products is a driving factor behind the growth of the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets.



The rising prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is expected to contribute to the growth of the PMS and menstrual health supplements market. According to the World Health Organization, PCOS affects an estimated 8-13% of reproductive-aged women, with approximately 116 million women (3.4%) affected globally. This growing prevalence of PCOS is a significant driver for the expansion of the PMS and menstrual health supplements market.



Innovation in product offerings is a notable trend in the PMS and menstrual health supplement markets, with major companies introducing novel solutions to maintain their market position. For example, AbbVie Inc. introduced 'ORIAHNN' in May 2020, the first FDA-approved non-surgical, oral medication for premenopausal women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. The medication demonstrated efficacy in reducing heavy menstrual bleeding caused by uterine fibroids.



Companies in the market are focused on launching advanced solutions such as vegan menstrual capsules to address hormonal imbalances and gain a competitive edge. These capsules, formulated with natural ingredients, are marketed as vegan and plant-based options to support hormonal balance and menstrual health. For instance, Looni launched Balance Beam Mood Complex in August 2022, a vegan menstrual health supplement containing ingredients such as 5-HTP, ashwagandha, L-theanine, and vitamin B to support hormone and neurotransmitter balance, reducing mood swings and irritation.



In February 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation acquired a majority stake in Thinx Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move expands Kimberly-Clark's portfolio by incorporating Thinx's innovative feminine hygiene products, positioning thin pants as a mainstream solution for period and bladder leak needs. Thinx Inc. is known for its feminine hygiene products, and the acquisition enhances Kimberly-Clark's market presence in this space.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements market in 2023. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the PMS and menstrual health supplement market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the PMS and menstrual health supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the PMS and menstrual health supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

