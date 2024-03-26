Global Bariatric Surgeries Market Expected to Reach US$ 27.647 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgeries Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bariatric surgeries market has showcased a prodigious growth trajectory, projected to ascend from US$ 8.546 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$ 27.647 billion by the year 2030. This market is undergoing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Such remarkable expansion can be ascribed to the mounting prevalence of obesity worldwide and the concurrently escalating demand for minimally invasive surgical interventions.





The inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries has been a significant factor propelling the growth of the bariatric surgeries market. These procedures, known for their myriad of benefits such as reduced recovery time, minimal complications, high success rates, and shortened duration of surgery, are being increasingly favored over traditional, invasive surgeries. With the advent of cutting-edge surgical instruments and state-of-the-art medical devices, healthcare professionals are now more equipped than ever to perform these surgeries with greater efficacy.



An analysis by segment reveals that the sleeve gastrectomy sector dominated the market share in 2022 and is predicted to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. Despite associated risks such as heartburn and gastritis, the implementation of this procedure continues to soar due to its effectiveness in reducing levels of ghrelin, the hormone responsible for appetite. On the other hand, the segment pertaining to ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to witness expeditious growth, attributed to the convenience and efficiency these centers offer for same-day surgical procedures.



Geographically, North America emerged as the market leader and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, bolstered by a suite of factors including a heightened obesity burden, proactive government measures to combat obesity, and burgeoning strategic endeavors such as mergers and partnerships. Simultaneously, the Asian Pacific region is displaying considerable growth driven by increasing collaborations, an uptick in chronic diseases, and a growing contingent of the obese population—factors collectively surging the market potential for bariatric surgeries in these localities.



The market is witnessing a flurry of strategic moves by manufacturers aiming to fortify their presence. Innovative product launches such as swallowable gastric balloon capsules and state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgical staplers imbued with Smart Fire technology embody the advancements proliferating within the industry. These and other developments are set to indelibly shape the landscape of bariatric surgeries, enabling healthcare providers to render more effective and safer weight-loss surgical options to a growing patient demographic.



With such transformative growth and advancements, the bariatric surgeries market stands as a testament to the dynamic and evolving nature of modern medical interventions. As the field continues to surge forward, powered by technological innovations and a deep-rooted commitment to combating obesity and its associated health risks, stakeholders across the globe can anticipate a realm replete with opportunities for enhanced patient care and burgeoning market prospects.



