Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Projected to Reach $2.207 Billion by 2030

Rising Incidence of Cardiac Arrests and Enhanced Awareness Programs Propel AED Market Growth

The global automated external defibrillators (AED) market is on an upward trajectory, anticipated to expand from its current valuation to a remarkable $2.207 billion by 2030, according to latest market analysis. This growth, representing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030, is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the surging number of training and awareness initiatives on the use of AEDs. The rising awareness and strategic implantation of AEDs in public access areas underline the market's robust expansion.





Segmental Insights and End User Demand

The AED market, analyzed by type, includes fully automated and semi-automated external defibrillators. These life-saving devices are crucial for delivering timely defibrillation to individuals undergoing cardiac arrest. The FAED segment is particularly noteworthy for its user-friendly design that does not necessitate operator intervention to administer the shock.

The end user segment sprawls across hospitals & clinics, homecare, and other areas. Hospitals & clinics dominate the current market share due to the professional healthcare services provided by medical staff. The rise in cardiac arrest cases has heightened the need for AEDs in these facilities. Meanwhile, the homecare segment shows the fastest growth potential, spurred by increased public awareness and the convenience of in-home care solutions.



Geographic Market Outlook



Regionally, North America holds the largest share of the AED market, attributable to advanced healthcare infrastructure and stringent health regulations. The Asia Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing area in the market, due to rising healthcare expenditures and escalating awareness of cardiac arrest dangers.



Corporate Developments and Market Innovations



Key market players, including Nihon Kohden, Asahi KASEI, and Mindray Medical International, are actively innovating and improving their offerings. Recent developments have witnessed advancements that not only favor market growth but also significantly impact patient care standards. For instance, Murcia Health Service's investment in state-of-the-art Holters enhances cardiac monitoring, signifying innovative strides within the market. Philips’ ongoing efforts to adhere to FDA regulations underscore compliance and dedication to quality, evidenced by the resumption of defibrillator manufacturing and shipping in the US.



The automated external defibrillators market analysis reflects a burgeoning field bolstered by technological advancements, increased healthcare focus, and strategic awareness campaigns. As this market continues to evolve, the heightened awareness and accessibility of this life-saving technology represents a leap forward in public health and safety.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 2.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

