2024 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set™ Available April 2

Washington, DC, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2024 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set (product code 24WS) will be available for purchase on April 2 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to five sets per household for the first 24 hours.

The American Women Quarters™ Program is a four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations who followed. From 2022 through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarters each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

Priced at $80.00, the 2024 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set comes with a certificate of authenticity and consists of five proof finish quarter dollars struck in 99.9 percent silver at the United States Mint at San Francisco, with reverse (tails) designs honoring the Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray—poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and champion of many causes including Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate; Celia Cruz—Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—­a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century.

Each coin in the American Women Quarters Program features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

The Mint accepts orders at its online catalog at https://www.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 1-888-321-MINT (6468) to place an order. To receive a Remind Me alert for the American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-women-quarters-2024-silver-proof-set-24WS.html?cgid=2024-product-schedule.

The American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set may also be purchased through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. Visit the subscriptions page to learn more.

The American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program are eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and carry a premium. Early release products are not eligible for discounts.

The groundbreaking American Women Quarters Program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 2, 2024, at noon EDT.

