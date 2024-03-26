New Research Centre Launches to Analyze Key Immigration Challenges

OTTAWA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada today announced the establishment of the Centre for Business Insights on Immigration (CBII). The new research centre will provide a vital forum that will equip key stakeholders in immigration with impactful knowledge and leading business insights into the effective management of immigrant talent.

“The successful integration of immigrants and newcomers into Canada’s labour market is crucial for realizing our country’s full economic potential,” said Susan Black, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Conference Board of Canada. “Unfortunately, despite the wealth of skills, education, and experience that immigrants bring to Canada, employers often face challenges in efficiently connecting newcomers with job opportunities that align with their skills.”

This persistent labour integration challenge not only leads to inadequate economic outcomes for immigrants but also leaves employers struggling to meet their skilled labour needs. With immigration being a key economic stimulus in Canada, this situation has significant repercussions for the country’s overall economic productivity.

“Canada has an opportunity to reset the narrative on immigration,” said Jean-Francois Perrault, Senior Vice-President and Chief Economist at Scotiabank. “We are pleased to be partnering with The Conference Board of Canada in establishing the CBII research centre, serving as an important space for meaningful dialogue, insights, and the development of data-driven strategies to address pressing immigration issues.”

CBII has already commenced its work with a new research project focused on immigration integration in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across five Canadian cities. Scheduled for upcoming release, this research examines specific challenges faced by SMEs in integrating immigrant talent into their workforce, along with actionable recommendations for improvement.

Through its ambitious research agenda, and with support from its partners, Scotiabank, MobSquad and Tourism HR Canada, CBII will delve further into critical issues within Canada’s immigration system.

