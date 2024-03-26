Fisher House Foundation joins the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 as Newest Partner

Vancouver, BC, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is proud to announce our newest sponsor, Fisher House Foundation. This partnership for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will build upon a decade of support for the Invictus Games from Fisher House Foundation, including support for the Family and Friends Program, which Fisher House was instrumental in establishing.

“Over the past ten years, we have watched families cheer on their loved ones and celebrate the victories of recovery through Invictus Games,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “It is a tremendous blessing to see them come full circle from where they were when injuries and illnesses first occurred, often bringing them to Fisher Houses. Fisher House looks forward to supporting the friends and families once again in Vancouver and Whistler where we will see new sports but still have that constant of healing."

The Family and Friends Program enables competitors from all Participating Nations to bring two family members or friends with them to the Games, who will accompany them on this pivotal step on their rehabilitation journey. The integration of friends and family into all facets of the Invictus Games is what sets this competition apart from many other international sporting events, creating space to help competitors continue on their healing journey with the closest members of their support system who are with them every step of the way and an integral part of the recovery process.

“We are thrilled to welcome our valued partner, Fisher House Foundation, to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025,” said Scott Moore, CEO, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. “Fisher House Foundation has been a long-time supporter of the Invictus Games, and we are grateful for their continued support to help foster the amazing community of loved ones who are the backbone of our shared journey of recovery.”

A long-term supporter of the Invictus Games Foundation, Fisher House Foundation has most recently supported the 2022 Games at The Hague and the 2023 Games in Dusseldorf. They have also been a partner of Team U.S. since the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014.

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international adaptive sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and Veterans. Taking place from February 8th – 16th 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations to British Columbia, Canada. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

For the first time in Invictus Games history, The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will see competitors given the opportunity to participate in both winter and indoor adaptive sports. The 2025 Games will feature new winter sports including: alpine skiing, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling, in addition to the core sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil Waututh) Nations. The organizing committee is committed to collaborating with the Four Host First Nations, addressing Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of the Games.

True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. For more information, visit invictusgames2025.ca

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of nearly 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.



