Taylor Hospitality Announces Opening of Oxley House Cocktail Bar and Restaurant at Tygart Hotel

Elkins, West Virginia, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality is thrilled to announce the opening of the Oxley House Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located within the historic Tygart Hotel in Elkins, West Virginia on Thursday, March 28th. This new addition promises to provide locals and visitors with an elevated dining experience, showcasing the essence of West Virginia through its Appalachian cuisine.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Oxley House Cocktail Bar and Restaurant in the heart of Elkins, nestled within the historic Tygart Hotel. Our mission is to create an exceptional dining experience that celebrates the rich flavors and unique charm of Appalachian cuisine. We invite everyone to join us for a culinary adventure that is sure to entice the palate and create lasting memories," stated Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Hospitality.

The Oxley House is set to become a culinary destination, offering a wide range of delectable dishes and refreshing beverages. From casual fine dining to steakhouse classics, the restaurant boasts some of the finest food and drink options in Elkins. Guests can indulge in specialty cocktails, local craft beer, and mouth-watering desserts, ensuring there is something to satisfy every palate.

Executive Chef Anthony Eads said, “My passion for culinary excellence is at the heart of every plate my team and I present. We're eagerly looking forward to welcoming both the local community and travelers to experience what makes Oxley House delicious."

For those seeking a relaxing atmosphere, the Oxley House features an outdoor patio where patrons can unwind and enjoy their meals. Alternatively, guests can retreat to the full-service bar or even have their drinks and bites delivered to their rooms for a more private experience. The restaurant's warm and inviting ambiance makes it the perfect gathering place for friends and family to create lasting memories over a memorable meal.

Located within the hotel lobby, the Oxley House Cocktail Bar will serve up a variety of made-from-scratch cocktails and mocktails, local craft beers, and an extensive wine selection. To enhance the overall experience, live music, weekly events, and daily specials will be offered throughout the month, ensuring there is always something exciting happening at the Oxley House.

Jena Liggett, Food and Beverage Director of the Oxley House, shared “What sets us apart is our commitment to handcrafted excellence, from our made-from-scratch cocktails and mocktails to our carefully curated menu, ensuring that every visit is unique and memorable. We can't wait to welcome locals and guests and treat them to a culinary adventure that's different from anything else in town."

In addition to its dining and entertainment offerings, the Oxley House also caters to in-house meetings and private parties. With over 2,000 square feet of charming event venues and 56 luxurious guest rooms adorned in stylish modern decor, the Tygart Hotel is the ideal choice for business gatherings, social events, and wedding celebrations in Elkins, West Virginia. The dedicated hospitality team at the Tygart Hotel is renowned for delivering perfect solutions for groups of all sizes. Start planning your next event today by reaching out to our Director of Sales, Holly Ferguson at sales.tygart@taylorhospitality.com or by calling the hotel at (304) 924-4279, ext. 2.

Taylor Hospitality and Woodlands Development are proud to bring the Oxley House Cocktail Bar and Restaurant to Elkins, further enhancing the city's vibrant culinary scene. Whether guests are seeking a quick drink or an evening of entertainment, the Oxley House promises to deliver an exceptional experience. Come and experience the essence of West Virginia at the Oxley House, where warm hospitality and exquisite cuisine await.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.tygarthotel.com/dine or call (304) 924-4279.

