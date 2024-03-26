LifeLabs Unveils At Home Kit Program, Empowering Ontarians to Prioritize Health with Ease

Toronto, Ontario, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, a leading provider of laboratory diagnostic services, is thrilled to introduce our latest offering: At-Home Self-Collection Kits.

LifeLabs’ At Home Kit Program provides a diverse range of self-collection kits for various health tests, including cervical to colorectal health, hormonal health, and blood sugar monitoring. This proactive and private solution caters to individuals with busy schedules, those facing accessibility challenges, and anyone prioritizing their wellness journey.

“Our mission at LifeLabs is to empower individuals to achieve optimal health by facilitating access to essential medical testing and supporting healthy lifestyle habits,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “With our At Home Kit Program, our goal is to simplify healthcare routines by offering convenient testing solutions directly to our customer’s doorstep. This initiative enables customers to take charge of their health in the comfort and privacy of their own home, aligning seamlessly with their lifestyle preferences.”

To celebrate the launch of the At Home Kit Program, LifeLabs is pleased to introduce its first kit, the Cervical Health (HPV) Kit for human papillomavirus (“HPV”) testing (“HPV testing”).

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is implicated in more than 95% of cervical cancers, with two high-risk HPV genotypes (HPV16 and HPV18) being linked to 70% of those cases, but early detection allows healthcare provider intervention to prevent the progression of cervical cancer. To support healthcare providers and their patients in taking a more proactive approach to their wellness, we offer consumers in Ontario a convenient solution for HPV testing that can be collected in the comfort of their homes with the Cervical Health (HPV) Kit. In addition, we have partnered with MD Connected to offer an end-to-end solution that will support Canadians in every step of their health journey, from ordering the collection kit to accessing results, and ensuring patients have the appropriate follow ups with a healthcare provider once they receive their results.

“We want to ensure everyone has tools and information they and their healthcare providers need to make informed decisions about their health,” said Lawrence Mahan, SVP of Commercial, Business & Consumer Markets. “The Cervical Health (HPV) Kit provides remarkable convenience for those who prioritize regular testing. Enhancing patient care accessibility plays a crucial role in boosting testing and early detection of high-risk HPV infection linked to cervical cancer, especially among individuals who may face challenges in accessing this test.”

What’s more, including the home collection kit complements LifeLabs' existing cytology testing services, offering Canadians greater access and support to essential testing services for sexual health and cancer detection, management, and treatment.

The kits can be ordered online through the LifeLabs store, and once the collection process is complete, the kit can be either returned via Canada Post or dropped off at the nearest LifeLabs patient service centre.

Visit lifelabs.com to learn more.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

