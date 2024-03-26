Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market Size To Worth USD 13.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.65%

New York, United States , March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.65% during the projected period.





The disc brake system, which powers the front brakes on the majority of cars, includes calipers. The brake caliper houses the brake pads and pistons of your vehicle. Its job is to slow the wheels of the vehicle by creating friction with the brake rotors. The brake caliper clamps down on the wheel's rotor when you use the brakes to stop it from spinning. The two metal plates that fit within each caliper are called brake pads. Furthermore, growing car production and worldwide vehicle sales are predicted to drive up demand for automotive brake components until 2033, including brake pads, brake shoes, boosters, rotors, and other associated parts. The rising sales and production of commercial vehicles worldwide, the rise in long-distance travel, the system's low maintenance costs, the growing demand for off-highway vehicles due to the mining and construction industries, and the growing concerns about safety for both passenger and commercial vehicles are the main factors boost the growth of the global automotive brake caliper market. However, the market for vehicle brake callipers is seriously threatened by rising raw material costs. The industry employs a variety of materials, including complex alloys and aluminum, thus variations in commodity prices may have an impact on manufacturing costs

Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Fixed Brake Caliper, Floating Brake Caliper), By Material (Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, Aluminum), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The fixed brake caliper segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive brake caliper market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global automotive brake caliper market is divided into fixed brake caliper and floating brake caliper. Among these, the fixed brake caliper segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive brake caliper market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the fact that fixed brake calipers are known to perform more effectively than floating calipers. Ultimately, they typically offer improved heat dissipation and braking efficiency.

The aluminum segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global automotive brake caliper market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the global automotive brake caliper market is divided into cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum. Among these, the aluminum segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global automotive brake caliper market during the projected timeframe. Aluminum's low weight is its key advantage, which is why producers are considering the possibility of creating lighter aluminum brake parts. This is particularly true for smaller urban cars and electric vehicles, which don't need to brake as much as SUVs and other cars do. Continental wants to change disc brakes to meet the less demanding requirements of electric vehicles.

The segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the automotive brake caliper market during the estimated period.

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive brake caliper market is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among these, the passenger vehicle segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the automotive brake caliper market during the estimated period. Demand for passenger cars has been rising, especially in developing countries where the middle class is growing and earning more discretionary cash. As more individuals opt for personal transportation, there is typically a greater demand for passenger automobiles and related parts like brake calipers.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period. Due to the regional increasing acceptance of electric vehicles and rising disposable incomes, which would both increase demand for the automotive brake caliper market, China's middle class consumers' discretionary income is expanding in tandem with the nation's economic growth. Its expansion indicates the rising demand for automobiles. Because of the country's low production costs, automobile production has increased significantly during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive brake caliper market during the projected timeframe. Mexico, Canada, and the United States make up the region. High-performance braking systems, which feature advanced brake calipers, are in high demand. Stricter safety regulations are driving the adoption of new caliper technology. In addition, there is a thriving aftermarket market in North America, where consumers give priority to replacements and upgrades that improve performance and safety.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global automotive brake caliper market include AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd., Budweg Caliper A/S, ZF Friedrichshafen, WABCO, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, Brembo S.p.A., ACDelco, Apec Braking, Robert Bosch, Mando Corporation, ATL Industries, Continental AG, AbeBrakes, BWI Group, and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, the innovative six-piston brake calliper that Neotech introduced at SEMA 2023 will transform vehicle performance.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global automotive brake caliper market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market, By Product Type

Fixed Brake Caliper

Floating Brake Caliper

Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market, By Material

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market, By Sales Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



