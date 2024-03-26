2023 Shareholders General Meeting

Press release Ecully, March 26, 2024 – 8.00 p.m.

Minutes of the General Meeting of March 25, 2024

The Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of Spineway shareholders was held on first notice on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the company’s registered office, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

Taking into account the representation of defaulting shareholders by SELARL TULIER POLGE ALIREZAI, as ad hoc agent appointed by Order of the President of the Commercial Court of Lyon dated March 7th, 2024, the number of shares held by the shareholders present and represented was of 1 598 755 shares and 100% voting rights. As a quorum was reached, the Meeting was able to be held and make decisions normally.

All resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting were adopted, with the exception of resolution 22, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Information relating to the Combined General Meeting of 25 March 2024 is available on the Company’s website under “Investors/Regulated Information”: https://spineway.com/investors/regulated-information/.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

