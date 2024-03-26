Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its annual information form and 2023 annual report on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+. These documents are also available at www.alamosgold.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free-of-charge upon request.



About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Scott K. Parsons Senior Vice President, Investor Relations (416) 368-9932 x 5439

