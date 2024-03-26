Toll Brothers Announces Opening of The Pines at Sugar Creek, a new 55+ Active-Adult Community in Indian Land, South Carolina

INDIAN LAND, S.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of its newest Regency 55+ active-adult community, The Pines at Sugar Creek, offering two collections of homes and future onsite amenities in Indian Land, South Carolina. The Toll Brothers model homes are currently under construction and home buyers are invited to visit the newly opened Sales Center located at 3341 Tabor Lane in Indian Land.



The Pines at Sugar Creek is a premier master-planned community for active adults offering two collections of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the low $500,000s. Home designs include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 2- or 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners of the Journey and Excursion collections will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living with lawn care provided, and a convenient South Carolina location.

The community is in proximity to Charlotte’s Ballantyne area, with access to major roadways including U.S. Route 521 and Interstates 77 and 485, for a quick drive to downtown shopping and dining in Charlotte. Future onsite amenities in The Pines at Sugar Creek include an exclusive clubhouse and outdoor pool, fitness center, fire pit seating area, an onsite Lifestyle Director, walking and biking trails, and bocce, tennis, and pickleball courts.





“We are thrilled to announce the opening of The Pines at Sugar Creek, a premier Regency 55+ community nestled in South Carolina, just minutes away from Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “The excitement surrounding this new luxury home community and its amenity complex has been extraordinary.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on The Pines at Sugar Creek and Toll Brothers communities in the Charlotte area, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/064046b8-83a7-4740-a003-bfe78135e04b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/234b3016-5025-4a6e-bbb8-94b791bb88ee

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)