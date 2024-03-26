Zoe Dental: Asheville Dentist Redefining Comfort in Dental Care

Asheville, North Carolina, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Journal of Dental Research (JDR) estimates that the prevalence of dental anxiety among USA citizens is 58.8%, with close to 12% having extreme fear. While there are many reasons why people have dental anxiety, the two main reasons are how dentists have previously communicated with patients and bad experiences. Zoe Dental in Asheville is redefining this reality. The dental practice hopes to ensure anxiety does not scare people away from seeking dental services.

Zoe Dental ensures that patients have a good experience when they visit for dental appointments. The team offers cozy blankets, aromatherapy oils, and the option to tune into the clients’ favorite music stations. These items play a key role in reducing patient anxiety, and the comfort menu reflects the dental practice’s commitment to hospitality and warmth towards visitors.

In addition, Zoe Dental provides accurate and thorough information while gradually introducing procedures and instruments. This approach not only helps patients become comfortable with the procedures but fosters trust between the dentist and the patient.

The dental practice also goes the extra mile to ease patient nervousness by offering resources on anxiety reduction and shifting thinking patterns. Patients can access audio files on their official website to learn valuable skills, such as overcoming dental anxiety basics, diaphragmatic breathing, and relaxation techniques.

In addition to a comfort menu, Zoe Dental has been training its staff on better ways of dealing with patients, especially those with dental anxiety. With their combined 60 years of experience and specialized training, patients can expect top-notch dental services, personalized care, and an environment free from tension and anxiety.

Speaking about Zoe Dental, a patient noted, “I had a great experience from the moment I walked through the door. The staff at this practice are top-notch. The hygienist was a genuinely nice person and made me feel so comfortable. The dentist was friendly and thorough. I’m so glad I chose to come here after many years of going without dental care..”

In addition to setting new standards for comfort in dental care, the dental practice provides various services, including teeth whitening Asheville. Zoe Dental offers an array of effective options carefully selected to help patients in their journey to brighten their smiles. The dentists also use the best treatment methods and utilize some of the most advanced technology. Other dental services include restorations, implants, dentures, veneers, deep cleanings, and sealants, among others.

About Zoe Dental

