AOFAS Awards More Than $250,000 in Grants to Fund Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Research

Rosemont Ill., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) awarded its annual research grants to 9 promising foot and ankle research projects. With funding from the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the AOFAS Research Grants Program provides AOFAS members and their research teams with the resources to discover new foot and ankle treatments and advance patient care.

This year, the AOFAS expanded its commitment to research, by awarding more than $250,000 in funding—including two new awards, the Resident Award to support the work of an orthopaedic resident, and the Early Career Award to recognize a researcher less than 10 years out of fellowship. First-time research grant applicants were also awarded 10 percent advantage in overall score.

“The AOFAS Research Grants Program supports foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons’ important work with basic, translational, and clinical science,” said AOFAS Research Committee Chair Jason T. Bariteau, MD, from Emory University in Atlanta. “This year, we also wanted to support our early-career colleagues and give them the opportunity to grow as clinician-scientists.”

For example, the Resident Award winner will work with a named mentor as the Chief Investigator and ideally use the data obtained to develop future grant applications, he said.

In addition to the Resident and Early Career Awards, the AOFAS awarded three Established Project Grants (up to $50,000) and four Small Project Grants (up to $20,000 each).

“Ultimately, our research work will improve patient care by providing the knowledge for the diagnosis and treatment of complex conditions of the foot and ankle,” Dr. Bariteau said.

Congratulations to the 2024 AOFAS Research Grant Recipients!



Established Project Grants (up to $50,000)

Surgical Planning in the Treatment of Flexible Progressive Collapsing Foot Deformity to Improve Accuracy of Deformity Correction and Patient Reported Outcomes

Cesar de Cesar Netto, MD, PhD

Developing Precision Rehabilitation Using Wearable Sensors for Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Lorraine Boakye, MD

Strategizing Infection Prevention in Ankle Arthroplasty Based on Risk Factors and Wound Bacterial Load

Zijun Zhang, MD, PhD; Lew Schon, MD



Small Project Grants (up to $20,000)

Multi-Omics Data Integration Using Machine Learning to Define Key Relationship of Healing Achilles Tendon and Paratenon

Daniel Moon, MD, MS, MBA; Michael David, PhD

The Biomechanical Evaluation of Achilles Tendon Mid-Substance Repair: The Effect of Heel Lift

Jiyong Ahn, MD, PhD; Soheil Ashkani-Esfahani, MD, John Kwon, MD; Christopher W. DiGiovanni, MD; Daniel Guss, MD, MBA; Lorena Bejarano-Pineda, MD; Gregory Waryasz, MD; Alireza Ebrahimi, MD, MBA

Arch Supporting Ligament Stiffness in Patients with PCFD Compared to Healthy Controls

L. Daniel Latt, MD, PhD

Stepping onto the Red Carpet of Etiology and Prevention: Gait Analysis as the Key to Success for Osteochondral Lesions of the Ankle

Sjoerd Stufkens, MD, PhD

Early Career Award (up to $20,000)

Efficacy and Safety of Intraosseous Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Total Ankle Replacement: A Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial

Kurt Hofmann, MD



Resident Award (up to $5,000)

Biomechanical Testing of 3D Printed Implants for the Fixation of OTA Type B Ankle Fractures

Myles Dworkin, MD, MPH

More than $2 million in grants have been awarded since the program began in 1997. The AOFAS Research Grants Program is funded by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported in part by a grant from Arthrex, Inc.

