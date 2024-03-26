Bestqool Unveils the Key to Optimal Health: The Perfect Duration for Red Light Therapy Sessions

Seattle, Washington, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development for wellness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals, Bestqool, has announced its insights into the optimal duration for Red Light Therapy sessions. This revelation promises to enhance the efficacy and safety of Red Light Therapy, a popular and effective treatment that has captivated global attention for its numerous health benefits.

Recognizing the need for personalized therapy protocols, Bestqool's latest guidance sheds light on the ideal session lengths tailored to specific health and wellness goals

Red Light Therapy - An Overview

Red Light Therapy or ‘Photobiomodulation’ is a recent mode of treatment in which low-level laser light or wavelengths of light ranging from 630 to 940 nm are used to focus on different regions of the human body. [1]



When these light rays fall on the human skin and tissues, they penetrate the deeper layers and work to stimulate blood flow and collagen production . [2]



At the same time, these light rays work to improve cellular function, and signs of aging such as the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and pigmentation.

It is a completely non-invasive procedure that helps resolve several problems within just a few usages.

How Long Should Red Light Therapy Sessions Last?

Before we jump into the details of how long each Red Light Therapy session should last, it is important to know that for each particular concern, there is a set limit for which the skin and its layers must be exposed to the Red Light device . [3]



Treatments like skin rejuvenation and wound healing are more often asked to be performed for shorter duration as the damage to the tissues is almost always on the surface.

Then, with chronic conditions like arthritis or fibromyalgia being the case, longer exposure is required to be sure the therapeutic light can penetrate deep into the affected areas where inflammation and cellular dysfunction are more symptomatic. [4]



Higher-level light sources may deliver therapeutic kinds of radiation per unit time so that the required number of sessions can be reduced. On one hand, high-intensity devices can require less exposure time to bring about the same effect, in contrast to low-intensity devices which may demand longer exposure for the same result. [5]



Consequently, some patients might need different session duration which may be longer than other patients and their need to visit a therapist might be more often than other people.

Skin Rejuvenation and Wound Healing:

Ideally, skin rejuvenation sessions should range between 10 and 20 minutes, to allow for sufficient time for the light to work on the skin.

Regularity is synonymous with efficiency, as the sessions are spaced 3 to 5 times per week to achieve dramatic changes in the skin texture and appearance . However, it is an individual’s skin type and condition that can influence the progress. [4]



When it comes to the healing of wounds, the periods of 5 to 15 minutes become usual. This amount of time is the period during which the phototherapy interacts with the cells and activates the repairing processes, thus improving their health and general skin state by exposure to overtreatment.

Pain Management and Inflammation:

In pain relief, Red Light therapy duration can last as long as 15 to 30 minutes instead. The long duration of action allows them to pass the inflammatory pain at the source. [6]



Such wavelengths may penetrate more deeply into tissues in comparison with regular light, promoting pain relief and inflammation reduction.

Athletic Performance and Muscle Recovery:

Sportsmen and other athletes seeking faster muscle growth and better performance alongside post-training recoveries mostly benefit from sessions that are between 15 and 30 minutes long.

Many athletes use red light therapy to alleviate muscle fatigue, improve mitochondrial function, and shorten recovery after a tough workout routine or injury.

Can Overexposure To Red Light Therapy Cause Any Harm?

The excess of anything is never good. The same is the case with Red Light Therapy. Although it is said to have little to no side effects, overexposing your skin and delicate tissues to this mode of treatment for longer periods can cause damage to them.

In the long run, it may also end up rendering the treatment useless for your skin and delicate tissues, so you may not feel that much of a difference when opting for it.

Any exposure to Red Light Therapy that lasts for longer than 30 minutes must be discouraged. Instead, shorter sessions could be both safe and beneficial for you in the long run.

Common side effects that you may experience due to this are skin damage, premature skin aging, burns, etc.

Is Red Light Therapy The Ultimate Solution?

To an extent, yes! Red Light Therapy could help take care of several concerns related to your skin and tissues and you would end up feeling loved and taken care of.

What’s more, it is the usage of user-friendly devices by Bestqool that could help elevate your experience and make it more personalized and exclusive.

They have devices that everyone can learn to use within the comfort of their homes in no time. Moreover, these devices are effective and highly useful for people who find it difficult to leave their homes.

This means that there would be no need for you to book appointments and go sit in long waiting lines of people. You can easily learn to use and handle this device and make the most of your healing and rejuvenation experience in no time.

Official Links:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@bestqooltherapy



Instgram: https://www.instagram.com/bestqool/



TK: https://www.tiktok.com/@bestqool



References: