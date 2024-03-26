MannKind Announces CFO Transition

Steven B. Binder announces planned retirement and is appointed Executive Vice President, Special Projects, effective April 22, 2024, through December 31, 2024



Christopher Prentiss appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 22, 2024

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that Steven B. Binder will retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 22, 2024. Mr. Binder plans to remain at MannKind through the end of the year as Executive Vice President, Special Projects.

Christopher Prentiss has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 22, 2024. Mr. Prentiss will be a member of MannKind’s executive leadership team and will report to Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have Chris join us at such a pivotal time as our new CFO,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD., Chief Executive Officer for MannKind Corporation. “Chris will be responsible for ensuring we maintain our fiscal discipline as we continue to deleverage the balance sheet and invest behind our growth opportunities in the coming years.”

“At the same time, we are deeply grateful for the vision, dedication, and leadership Steve has provided our company during his tenure at MannKind,” continued Castagna. “Steve’s fiscal stewardship has guided our recapitalization, helped us record nearly $200 million total revenue last year, helped us achieve profitability in recent quarters and bolstered the balance sheet with over $300 million in cash and investments at the end of 2023. We are pleased that Steve will remain with MannKind for the rest of 2024, allowing for an optimal transition with Chris.”

“I look forward to working with Chris and remain totally committed to MannKind’s continued success,” said Steve Binder, Chief Financial Officer. “Together, we plan to help the leadership team deliver on our 2024 milestones, build shareholder value and achieve our MannKind mission.”

Chris has over 20 years of experience serving in financial leadership positions within the biopharma industry in both private and public companies. Since September 2022, Mr. Prentiss has served as Chief Financial Officer of ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company, where he helped to raise nearly $250 million in funding. Between April 2015 and November 2021, he held a series of finance positions of increasing responsibility at the commercial-stage biotech company Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., culminating in Chief Financial Officer. His responsibilities at Adamas included finance, accounting, investor relations, information technology and facilities. During his tenure, the company launched GOCOVRI® (in 2018) as well as acquired OSMOLEX® ER. At the time Adamas was acquired by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2021, it had an annual revenue run rate of approximately $100 million.

His earlier career also included senior financial roles at InterMune, Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation and MannKind. Mr. Prentiss began his career in the assurance practice at KPMG LLP. A licensed CPA (inactive) in California, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

